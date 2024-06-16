Competition of saving lives underground in Telangana

HYDERABAD: While a photograph of sweat dripping from the brow of a miner can hardly capture the immense hardships and dangers of working underground, the dramatic rescues of trapped miners often make for compelling movies. Surprisingly, these rescues have evolved into a full-fledged competition with miners from around the world taking part in it.

Known as the International Mine Rescue Competition (IMRC), the seemingly dangerous sports event has been going on biennially since 1998. The tourney also features the Indian sides of Telangana-based Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and Coal India, as they are members of the organising association known as International Mines Rescue Body (IMRB). The body was constituted after the death of six workers in a mine in Poland in 1998 to have additional cooperation on mine rescue issues.

In a mine rescue competition, a team is tested on its emergency response capability in an underground mine through various events. These teams are trained and equipped to deal with hazardous situations such as explosions, rockfalls, the release of toxic gases, and the influx of water and fires.

Speaking to TNIE, deputy manager Bhaskar Reddy, who has also been a member of the team, says, “The IMRC and other championships are simulated based on the situations we face in real-time rescues. An underground mine is created, and obstacles are made. The only difference is the involvement of lives and property; both are at stake in real-time rescues.”

Almost eight different events are held to test the skills of rescuers. These are theory exams, first aid, underground firefighting and mine rescue, high-angle rope rescue, patient rescue and technician tests. Based on the performances of teams in these events, a cumulative score is prepared, and the top three positions are declared.