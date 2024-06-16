Guntur professor hits a ton in donating blood

GUNTUR: Following the challenges Dr Maddineni Sudhakar faced to procure blood for his ailing mother, he resolved to donate blood as and when possible, and also raise awareness on blood donation so that people in need do not have to struggle like he did.

The 55-year-old, a Professor at RVR&JC Engineering College in Guntur, recently reached the milestone of donating blood 100 times.

“My mother got seriously ill and was later diagnosed with leukaemia when I was pursuing B Tech at IIT Bombay. I had to drop out of college to take care of my mother. Awareness on blood donation was not as much as today some 20 years ago. It was very difficult to get blood or find donors during her entire treatment. So I made it a habit to donate blood regularly,” he says.

He encouraged his students at the college to come forward for blood donation. Through the Volunteer Blood Donors Club, students have donated blood to over 10,000 people in the last 20 years. “Though we can conduct blood donation camps, the blood collected can be stored for only 30-40 days. So, our goal is to establish a communication network among students. Whenever there is a need for blood, we post a message in our Whatsapp group and whoever is near the location would go there and donate blood to the patient in need,” he explained.