‘Land’mark contribution: Theni siblings donate land to help expand Varusanadu bus stand

THENI: The verdant Varusanadu, on the banks of Vaigai River, no longer resembles a lost land from Tamil literature. The power of people and their commitment to the community has given the village panchayat in Theni a new aura.

When two farmers — G Palanivel (72) and his brother-in-law MS Paramasivam (45) — handed over a parcel of land (2.36 acres worth over Rs 2 crore) to the Varusanadu panchayat as a gift, there was jubilation. The land will help the panchayat expand its bus stand, which has been a long-standing demand. Most publicised promises of kindness usually end up being mighty facades, but here, the change in land ownership was disclosed only after documents were handed over to the panchayat president AVS Manimuthu.

For Palanivel, it is part of a mission. A few years ago, he donated 57 cents of his land to construct a police station. Palanivel and his friends had also gifted 15 acres of land for constructing an SC colony at Cumbum as well.

“By God’s grace, I have gathered enough wealth for my generation and I continue to earn. If the bus stand is extended, more buses travelling on various routes would ply to Varusanadu, propelling the town’s development,” a gleeful Palanivel said. “My wife and children have always encouraged me to donate land for a good cause.”

Hailing from an agricultural family, Palanivel studied up to PUC (Pre-University course) after which he continued his ancestral occupation, agriculture. The Cumbum native owns a large acreage of agricultural land in Varusanadu where he cultivates banana, mango, cashew and more.

The fresh donation of farmland will help the panchayat build a road adjacent to the bus stand. “Panchayat president Manimuthu requested my brother-in-law Paramasivam to contribute an acre of land for extending the bus stand. Near his plot, I own 1.36 acres of farmland which is currently a path to traverse to my fields. Now, the administration will be able to build an extension for the bus stand, only if they utilise both fields. Therefore, I pledged the land wholeheartedly,” he said.

His brother-in-law Paramasivam, a farmer in the area, is a native of Chinnamanur and a political party’s functionary. Since 1999, he has played an active role in the party, and has left no stone unturned to promote his community. “When Manimuthu approached and asked me to donate my one-acre field, I wholeheartedly donated, without receiving a single penny from the administration,” says Paramasivam, who is also a district secretary for the OBC wing of the BJP.