WG Sarpanch presents her idea of women empowerment at UN

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Forty years ago American writer Marilyn Loden first used the phrase ‘glass ceiling’ to describe the invisible barrier that many women face while trying to grow in their careers. To this day, the phrase is still relevant and many like Kunuku Hemakumari have been striving to break this glass ceiling by doing their bit to empower women.

A Sarpanch of Pekeru village in West Godavari district, 30-year-old Hemakumari has a Masters degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) with a specialisation in VLSI. Her work at the grassroots garnered her global recognition as she was one among three women Sarpanches to represent the country at the 57th session of the Commission for Population and Development (CPD) held at the United Nations Secretariat in New York, United States. She addressed the gathering during a side event, “Localizing SDGs: Women in Local Governance in India Lead the Way”. In her presentation, she stressed on the need for proper health services and education for women to empower them.

Hemakumari has worked as a lecturer in Tanuku Polytechnic College and an engineering college in Tadepalligudem. While she moved to Pekeru after getting married, she continues to deliver guest lectures so that she does not lose touch with the subject.

A mother of two, Hemakumari comes from a well-to-do family. Her keen interest in politics led her to become the Sarpanch of Pekeru, a prosperous village, situated between Tanuku and Penugonda towns in West Godavari, in 2021.

Pointing out that women with children across the globe face the daunting task of balancing career with caregiving responsibilities, she observed that this often leads to career stagnation and perpetuates several gender gaps in accessing decent jobs. “India is a case in point where the contributions of women to unpaid domestic and caregiving work surpasses all the countries with comparable economic growth. For instance, Indian women spend almost nine times more time on performing these activities as compared to men,” she said.