No time for ‘trash’ talk; there’s a long, winding road ahead

“They had not managed to burn it fully. It was raining and some of the waste was buried under the dirt. I started to dig it up to find evidence on the firm that had dumped it there. I couldn’t let it go,” added the determined environmentalist.

A normal citizen, who has recently gained traction as an activist, Pughal owes his love for the environment to his family. Having practised agriculture in his early years, the engineer had already gotten his hands dirty with almost everything pertaining to soil and waterbodies, prior to his current occupation.

Pughal’s passion in dealing with this structural malady stems from his brief stint at a chemical industry where he learnt about the effects of certain chemicals, especially if it interacts with water resources.

However, his relentless zeal in chasing the cause has landed him in murky situations like threats over phone calls. The threats have extended to digging up details about his family and calls to them as well. Ironically, authorities themselves tend to leak his personal details to the offenders at times.

“I was at the hospital as it had only been two days since I lost my newborn daughter. This caller was reciting the names and details of my family members. If there had ever been a point in my life where I’d wanted to give it all up, it was then. After I moved past that, I knew I couldn’t be beaten down,” he said.

“Biomedical waste is hazardous and cannot be compared to regular dumping of waste where people thoughtlessly throw a bag or two on an empty land. Why does this specifically affect me? Simply because people who are fully aware of the dangers of dumping such waste near waterbodies, continue to do so,” the environmentalist added.

Another grave concern that Pughal sees here is an inequality that dispels the fabric of society at the smallest level, where the brunt of toxic biomedical waste is felt by sanitary workers who have nothing to do with it while the actual offenders get away scot-free.

“I once met a sanitary worker who said he had lost feeling in two of his fingers,” Pughal said. “They are unwillingly exposed to this waste which contains syringes and blood samples, putting them at risk”

Pughal admits that the journey of flagging the dumping of hazardous waste has been exhausting and life-threatening. He repeated himself, saying, “I cannot stop because I don’t go looking for the issue in the first place. They always find me.”

He chooses to carry on hoping that his efforts to flag the dumps would reduce the possibility of higher contamination. His unwavering fervour towards addressing waste management pushes him to persist despite the muddle of waste, politics, and bureaucracy.

(Edited by Rohit Sony)