The boy who chose scriptures over cartoons

KHAMMAM : While many children navigating life through the lens of cartoons and the internet turn to their favourite soft toy or superhero when the going gets tough, a Class 5 student from the Gurudev Vidyalayam in Cherla under Bhadrachalam division of Bhadradri Kothagudem district finds his solace in the words of Lord Krishna and Arjuna, the third of the five Pandava brothers, as discussed in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Such is his love and devotion that even at the tender age of nine, Meesala Sunvith Kumar taught himself to recite 12 of the 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita and the entire Hanuman Chalisa from memory.

From Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, to Hollywood star Will Smith, the 700-verse Hindu scripture has provided comfort to those who sought the true meaning of life. It is not much different for nine-year-old Sunvith. “I felt inner peace while reading the Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa,” he tells TNIE.

As people who want to provide the best teachings to their kids, Sunvith’s parents, Satish and Vineela, nudged him towards the scriptures after noticing his excellent memory in early childhood. “Even as we saw other kids running to the playground or to watch the latest episode of the cartoon series, Sunvith was laser-focused on reading the Gita,” Satish says.

The nine-year-old is not only good with the scriptures but also an excellent student who tops his class regularly, a skilful pianist and a wonderful dancer, his father notes, adding that they are trying to encourage him to try new things and excel in them.

Many prominent persons in the division have expressed amazement at Sunvith’s memory and talents, appreciating both him and his parents. Gurudev Vidyalayam principal H Giri Prasad remarks, “Sunvith is an excellent student with remarkable memory power.”

However, not all credit goes to his parents. A relative, Chintalapudi Keerthi, was his first Gita teacher. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she noticed his interest and taught him all that she knew. She went back to Aswapuram of Manugur mandal, leaving Vineela in charge.

Speaking to TNIE, Vineela says, “He has always been a fast learner. He will not study the entire year but only two months leading to the examinations and get the first rank.”

Sunvith performs pujas every day on his own without any external pressure, say Satish and Vineela, who run a Mee Seva centre in Cherla. Meanwhile, Sunvith adds, “I wish to learn more of the Vedas and excel in my studies.”