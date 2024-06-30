A true ‘Peranbu’ story

TIRUCHY : Like any other parent, P Sundaram, close to become a septuagenarian, was always worried about his 37-year-old son, who is intellectually disabled. Several haunting questions loomed large: “How long can I take care of him? Who will be with him after me? Who will give him a job?”

These questions echo the real fear of many parents and caretakers of children with disabilities.

Sundaram’s search for an answer led him to form Siragugal — a Special Children Parents Association (SPAT) — in Tiruchy. Established in 2008 with just 10 members, Siragugal has grown into a lifeline for families with children facing intellectual disability, autism, and cerebral palsy. This organisation offers not just emotional support but also practical help in taking care of these children.

“Families face immense stress, financial burden, and social restrictions,” said Sundaram. In most districts, the provision of care for adults with intellectual disability remains scarce. Though there are welfare departments for persons with disability (PwDs), Sundaram points out, “Persons with intellectual disabilities are far different from other disabilities and they need more attention and care.”

However, Siragugal stands out both as a special needs school and a manufacturing unit, offering comprehensive training tailored to the unique abilities and aspirations of people with intellectual disability. Through the expert guidance of the Siragugal team, they are empowered to create a diverse range of products, including floor mats, areca nut plates, jute bags, and screen printing.

“In special needs schools, there are only basic education classes until class 8. However, here we conduct classes for higher standards, including class 8 to 12 and TNPSC exam by utilising the 4% reservation for PwD students. Last year, five students cleared TNPSC with the help of scribes and got placed in jobs, and 14 students have cleared class 10 and got promoted,” Sundaram shares. He emphasises the significance of educational opportunities at special needs schools, which not only reflects a commitment to inclusive education but also highlights the untapped potential of these students.

“The few employees who are working here, including teachers, don’t even anticipate getting paid,” he adds.

Krishna Kumari, a dedicated parent whose daughter Sai Kasthuri was one of the earliest students to join the organisation, says, “My daughter was the third student registered in Siragugal. We have been there since the very beginning of the foundation. She is 32 years old and is currently pursuing class 10 with training from Siragugal teachers.”

However, she emphasised the urgent need for governmental support and interventions. “As the number of categories in children with disabilities keep increasing straight from 11 to 21, the facilities provided by the government are very minimal,” she points out.

In a plea to the government, Kumari stressed the need for basic clinical IQ diagnosis in district hospitals, psychologists in vacant blocks, job opportunities for siblings, and the establishment of proper special needs schools and homes.