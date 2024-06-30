‘Osai’ echoes over the Western Ghats

COIMBATORE : The loud horns of a chugging train or the serene views from the window seat barely caught the attention of K Kalidasan. The 56-year-old was lost in a daunting thought on his way back from Chennai. He was worried over the capital city’s water woes and the picture of Chennaiites buying can water to meet their daily needs left him pondering.

Well-known among his peers as a green warrior who dedicated over two decades of his life to preserve flora and fauna, Kalidasan stands tall when it comes to selfless contributions and services towards forest and wildlife. Serving as a wildlife board member, he also heads ‘Osai’ (sound), a Coimbatore-based NGO, which has always been a front-runner in opposing projects that are detrimental to the environment. This nature lover also seeks intervention of the chief minister, forest department heads, collectors, among others, against such anti-nature moves, while working in tandem with the environmentalists of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa to save the Western Ghats.

Though a graduate in Physics, Kalidasan always had a liking for Tamil literature, and was inspired by Poovulagin Nanbargal Neduncheliyan and Jayachandran of the Tamil Green Movement, who in turn shifted his focus towards nature. Despite taking up the job of a junior assistant at a nationalised bank in the 1990s, Kalidasan was keen on keeping his inner fire ablaze to serve nature. In 2000, he quit his job and stepped into the shoes of a full-time environmentalist.

“When I got to know about the state of Chennai water crisis, I realised how fortunate Coimbatore residents are, as we have been gifted with the Siruvani waterfalls. Later on, I started focussing more on water resources and was amazed by the rarities of the Western Ghats. The entire south India, not just Coimbatore, depends upon the Western Ghats for water resources, and I knew I had to do something to preserve this gift,” says Kalidasan, a two-time member of the State Board for Wildlife.