Rickshaw Reassurance

GADAG : Life is a journey that must be travelled no matter how bad the roads and accommodations,” wrote Irish novelist Oliver Goldsmith. Throughout this journey, there will be roadblocks, potholes, and other impediments, trials and tribulations, but there will also be learning – on lessons of survival, grit and determination. The controls of the auto rickshaw, or its rickety build, was never going to intimidate Rekha Hullur. She was quick to get a hang of the three-wheeler, when her auto driver husband passed away, and challenged the roads of Gadag.

Rekha, Gadag’s first female auto driver, swiftly learnt the city’s thoroughfares, and became a regular sight in town at the helm of her rickshaw. A resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Rekha used to be a housewife, taking care of her son and daughter, while her husband drove his auto rickshaw. However, life wasn’t the perfect fairytale for the young family. Rekha’s daughter was diagnosed with diabetes at a very young age, and the family had to struggle for her treatment, including driving her between hospitals. Meanwhile, Rekha’s husband suffered a fatal cardiac arrest a couple of months ago, which brought forth a greater cloud of financial strife over the family. These experiences coaxed Rekha to look at life differently, inevitably changing it for the sake of her children.

The family, with its three members, had to quickly look for a source of income to put bread on the table. The housewife that she was, there wasn’t much Rekha could do to change things for her children and herself. At the top of her mind was her daughter’s wellbeing, for whom she had to find work and fast. Looking around, her helpless gaze fell upon the auto rickshaw parked in front of her house. It was her husband’s. It then dawned on her, “Why don’t I start driving this auto rickshaw?”

She shared her thoughts with an uncle, who also stays in Gadag. Rekha’s uncle was very supportive of the idea, and encouraged her to learn driving the vehicle. One fine day, Rekha took the auto rickshaw out and began to practise driving it on the empty roads on the outskirts of town. She practised day and night with utmost discipline and dedication, mastering the controls and skills required to drive an auto rickshaw in a matter of 10 days.

Soon enough, Rekha’s uncle took her to the local Road Transport Office (RTO) and enabled her to get a driving licence, so that she could expeditiously take to the road and begin earning.

On her first day as an auto driver in Gadag, Rekha went to the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar auto stand, where the other auto drivers were surprised to see her. A few of them supported her and said they were with her, and she started driving her auto rickshaw with confidence. On the very same day, she went to the Sai Baba temple and to the old bus stand. As expected, some commuters were doubtful if she could really drive the rickshaw, to which Rekha explained, “I am the owner of this auto rickshaw, and I will safely take you to your destination.” Other commuters appreciated her, and said they were pleased to sit in a rickshaw driven by a woman driver.