Blood donation: Six Kurnool friends leave lasting imprint as life savers

KURNOOL: From sitting on a curb and chatting for hours to joining hands for a noble cause, six friends belonging to Kurnool city have been giving a new lease of life to thousands of people by initiating a blood donation movement and forming a network of donors for the past 15 years.

The group led by G Manohar Reddy has collectively contributed to saving lives by providing blood to over 4,000 people in need across the erstwhile Kurnool district so far. Aiming to further expand its reach, encouraging more individuals to participate in voluntary blood donation drives, the team, often called as ‘Prana Dathalu (life givers)’ by the locals, aspires to create a strong and resilient network of blood donors, ensuring timely assistance to those facing medical emergencies, said Manohar Reddy, who is now serving as district convener of a voluntary organisation, Manavatha.

The team includes, N Raju (assistant engineer at Irrigation Department), Shobhan (businessman), Ramesh (veterinary officer at Animal Husbandry Department), Spandana Suresh (Kurnool medical college employee) and Yugandhar (businessman).

They stand as shining examples of community-driven initiatives, showcasing the positive impact that can be achieved through collective efforts and a shared commitment to humanitarian causes.

“Everyone of the group has pledged to donate blood at least once in a year. The same is being propagated to people by conducting awareness campaigns across the district,” Manohar Reddy said. The results of their aspirations have been reflected in the form of a network with more than 200 donors. It is worth mentioning that each of these six friends have donated at least 30 times in their lifetime so far.

The efforts of Manohar and his team have recently saved the life of K Jogendra Babu’s father. “The group made available five packets of blood saving my father’s life. Their selfless acts are not only saving lives but also fostering a sense of community resilience that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact in Kurnool district,” Jogendra Babu said.