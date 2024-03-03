Odisha startup transforms rural healthcare systems, the e-clinic way

BHUBANESWAR: When 63-year-old Basanti Das of Alipingal, a remote village in Puri district had a non-healing wound on her finger, she had not imagined that it would be a sign of diabetes. However, even when she did, Das was faced with the challenge of finding the right treatment as belonging to an underserved area, even basic healthcare was a far-fetched dream for her. As a result, her glucose level remained high. That was when CureBay stepped in and got her connected with a doctor in Bhubaneswar. With the right diagnosis and medication, her glucose level normalised.

Basanti’s is just one among the many testimonies where several patients like her availed access to quality health service through CureBay. Founded by three friends, Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Shobhan Mohapatra and Sanjay Swain in 2021, this Bhubaneswar-based health-tech startup aims to make medical services accessible and affordable in remote corners of the state.

So, what inspired them to come up with the noble initiative? Founder and CEO of CureBay Priyadarshi Mohapatra said it was during the Covid-19 pandemic when they realised that a staggering 65 per cent of the country’s population grappled with lack of even basic medical service.

Moved by the urgency, the trio decided to take action and CureBay, their brainchild, came into being. Priyadarshi said the model brings together doctors, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies and medical devices on a single technology platform. Besides, there is a physical network of e-Clinics which are medical centres established in remote areas where healthcare infrastructure is insufficient.