Andhra Pradesh: ‘Vizag Volunteers’ engaged in disciplined community action

VISAKHAPATNAM: Karnatakapu Satish, a staunch follower of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, has taken a proactive approach to channelling volunteer efforts through the establishment of ‘Vizag Volunteers’.
The NGO, officially registered in 2020, is committed to a spectrum of community-driven initiatives, ranging from beach clean-ups and blood donation to assisting the underprivileged, establishing oxygen banks, and facilitating skill development programmes. The 46-year-old with a background in social service spanning several years, has successfully organised 540 beach clean-up activities to date. Starting with 200 volunteers at its inception, Vizag Volunteers has grown significantly, now it is boasting a dedicated team of 2,000 volunteers committed to various social causes.
Inspired by the disciplined volunteer communities, he observed in the USA and the UK, Satish said, “I started Vizag Volunteers with the sole purpose of establishing a disciplined and community-driven volunteering environment in Vizag.”
On the approach to beach clean-ups, Satish emphasised a shift from the often overhyped celebration to a more purposeful perspective. “Clean-ups are meant for the beach and its sustainability,” he remarked, transforming these events into low-budget and understated initiatives focused solely on cleaning without excessive advertising.
From its humble beginnings with just 3 to 4 volunteers for beach clean-ups, now, on an average 30 to 40 Vizag Volunteers gather at the beach for clean-up drives. The NGO’s Oxygen Bank initiative stands out, providing 100 oxygen concentrators free of charge to the people. Individuals with respiratory conditions can borrow these concentrators when needed, fostering a sense of community support and solidarity.
In the realm of blood donation, Vizag Volunteers have facilitated 497 blood and more than 1,300 plasma donations.
Additionally, they extend their volunteering efforts by collecting reusable items from the public and distributing them to those in need in the Agency areas.
Active participants in city-wide volunteering marathons, such as the Navy Marathon, Vizag Volunteers have contributed significantly, with up to 1,000 volunteers participating in the recent event.
Underscoring the reciprocity of efforts, Satish said, “Recently, our volunteers contributed to the Navy Marathon, and in return, the Navy donated sports kits to students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). This is how our contribution in a specific area or event are reciprocated to benefit someone in need through a different avenue.”
Explaining his proactive role in assisting government schoolchildren, Satish, who adopted four KGBVs, said, “While the government provides food and education, there are other essential needs. We are trying to help these children in every way possible and involve them in volunteering to expose them to the outside world.”
Emphasising the NGO’s mission, Satish said, “We want to define it based on community needs, government requirements, real impact, and standardisation.”