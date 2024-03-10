Andhra Pradesh: ‘Vizag Volunteers’ engaged in disciplined community action

VISAKHAPATNAM: Karnatakapu Satish, a staunch follower of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, has taken a proactive approach to channelling volunteer efforts through the establishment of ‘Vizag Volunteers’.

The NGO, officially registered in 2020, is committed to a spectrum of community-driven initiatives, ranging from beach clean-ups and blood donation to assisting the underprivileged, establishing oxygen banks, and facilitating skill development programmes. The 46-year-old with a background in social service spanning several years, has successfully organised 540 beach clean-up activities to date. Starting with 200 volunteers at its inception, Vizag Volunteers has grown significantly, now it is boasting a dedicated team of 2,000 volunteers committed to various social causes.

Inspired by the disciplined volunteer communities, he observed in the USA and the UK, Satish said, “I started Vizag Volunteers with the sole purpose of establishing a disciplined and community-driven volunteering environment in Vizag.”