Hope springs anew as painted globular frog sighted in Mancherial

ADILABAD: At a time when environmentalists are worried about the drop in the amphibian population, a researcher has identified the presence of the painted globular frog (uperodon taprobanicus) in the Kawal Tiger Reserve area.

Known for having a pale brownish colour on the back, the painted globular frog also has a distinct orange band that extends from between its eyes to the dorsal side. It thrives in dry landscapes and often seeks shelter near cement structures. Prof Srinivasulu of Osmania University identified the presence of the frog in Jannaram village of Mancherial district. Forest Range Officer Rammohan later confirmed this finding.

In the past, this amphibian was under the threat of habitat loss and water pollution, experts said, adding that it is native to southern India and Sri Lanka. Interdisciplinary research and local expertise are important in identifying and understanding the ecological significance of diverse species within the habitats.

A Venkat of the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HYTICOS) said the painted globular frog was identified during an amphibian survey in Jannaram. Similar species of frogs are also found in Nepal and Bangladesh as well, he added. With its breeding season primarily coinciding with the monsoons, it is an asset to the ecosystem here as it feeds on a variety of insects, Venkat said.