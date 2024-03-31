Revolutionising care

WEST BENGAL: In the intricate labyrinth of medical challenges, where each diagnosis unfolds a unique narrative, the journey of Dr. Arunabha Sengupta stands as an epitome of resilience, compassion, and an unyielding dedication to the art of healing.

Venturing into the realm of Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) specialities, Dr. Sengupta embarked on a mission that transcended the boundaries of conventional medical practice. His story is not merely about treating ailments; it’s about morphing lives, reshaping the narrative of healthcare accessibility.

Within the annals of his illustrious career, Dr. Sengupta encountered a myriad of head and neck maladies. Yet, his vision stretched far beyond individual cases, leading to the establishment of the Institute of Otorhinolaryngology upon his retirement in 2020.

“In 2020, I retired as the head of the departmentof the ENT department at SSKM Hospital (Kolkata) but I refused to sit idle at home. Due to my exemplary work, the CM gave me re-employment, and I am still continuing my work at this premier institute,” he said.

However, the overloaded ENT department of SSKM Hospital lacked the infrastructure to cater specifically to these cases of head and neck cancer. “When I joined the ENT Department at SSKM Hospital, I witnessed the limitations of its infrastructure. Through my expertise and the collective efforts of my colleagues, I have elevated the department to a super-speciality standard,” he shares.