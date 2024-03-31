Revolutionising care

WEST BENGAL: In the intricate labyrinth of medical challenges, where each diagnosis unfolds a unique narrative, the journey of Dr. Arunabha Sengupta stands as an epitome of resilience, compassion, and an unyielding dedication to the art of healing.
Venturing into the realm of Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) specialities, Dr. Sengupta embarked on a mission that transcended the boundaries of conventional medical practice. His story is not merely about treating ailments; it’s about morphing lives, reshaping the narrative of healthcare accessibility.
Within the annals of his illustrious career, Dr. Sengupta encountered a myriad of head and neck maladies. Yet, his vision stretched far beyond individual cases, leading to the establishment of the Institute of Otorhinolaryngology upon his retirement in 2020.
“In 2020, I retired as the head of the departmentof the ENT department at SSKM Hospital (Kolkata) but I refused to sit idle at home. Due to my exemplary work, the CM gave me re-employment, and I am still continuing my work at this premier institute,” he said.
However, the overloaded ENT department of SSKM Hospital lacked the infrastructure to cater specifically to these cases of head and neck cancer. “When I joined the ENT Department at SSKM Hospital, I witnessed the limitations of its infrastructure. Through my expertise and the collective efforts of my colleagues, I have elevated the department to a super-speciality standard,” he shares.
Senior ENT doctors of SSKM Hospital affirm that by founding this institute, Dr. Sengupta has catalysed a paradigm shift in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat disorders. His primary aim is to alleviate the suffering of thousands of the most impoverished critical patients afflicted with various head and neck maladies. The cornerstone of Dr. Sengupta’s endeavour lies in the support of his students, colleagues, and family, who worked towards realizing his dream of establishing the institute.
With an unyielding resolve to bridge the gap in medical accessibility, Dr. Sengupta pioneered post-doctoral research in head and neck surgeries, securing four coveted seats out of eighteen across India. As the curtains rise on the Institute of Otorhinolaryngology, Dr. Sengupta’s vision echoes through its corridors. Inaugurated amidst the aura of World Hearing Day, the institute symbolises a beacon of hope for the marginalized, a sanctuary where technology converges with compassion.
Through the labyrinth of milestones in Dr. Sengupta’s journey, his mantra remains unchanged – to extend a lifeline to the downtrodden, to empower the voiceless with cutting-edge treatment, and to pave a path where healthcare transcends socio-economic barriers.