AWARA’s ‘Swim Sundays’ for eco-conservation

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the scorching summer, numerous families actively gather on the Krisha riverbed in Vijayawada to participate in the weekly ‘Swim Sunday Camp’ programme. Organised by the NGO AWARA Swim and Rescue Academy since 2014, this camp is committed to nature conservation.

What began as a humble cleanup initiative has blossomed into a transformative experience aimed at nurturing eco-awareness among future generations.

These camps are thoughtfully crafted by child psychologists and educators, with swimming serving as both the central theme and catalyst for change. Each session starts with adults leading the cleanup of litter, while children partake in warm-up runs, culminating in a waterfront circle chain.

From yoga sessions to tree pose competitions and enlightening talks by esteemed guests, the camp offers a diverse array of activities designed to foster physical fitness, mental activity, and environmental stewardship. Throughout the day, children showcase their talents through storytelling, poetry recitals, and martial arts demonstrations.

Environmentalist and founder of AWARA, Prof Ajay Katragadda, emphasised that safety remains paramount, with stringent supervision and adherence to safety protocols overseen by experienced coaches and lifeguards. Ajay also mentioned that beyond water activities, the camp extends its impact through community gardening initiatives and environmental conservation projects.

Swim coach Sakuntala Devi A, who specialises in women and children swim training, provides safety instructions. Coaching assistant Soujanya Velineni and lifeguard Pankaj Kumar Gaya hand out flotation devices. “Thanks to strict supervision and safety standards, we have never had any issues during our Swim Sundays,” she said.