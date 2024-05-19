Cutting the red Tape

CHANDIGARH: The passport issuance system in Chandigarh has undergone a remarkable transformation. For the first time, in last eight months, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chandigarh has issued passports to over 120 sportspersons within just 48 hours. These athletes required their passports urgently to participate in international and domestic events.

Additionally, with 4,865 daily appointments for passport issuance, the RPO has implemented measures to streamline and expedite the process, ensuring that passports applied for via the Tatkaal procedure are issued within two days, and those applied through the normal process are issued within a week. This is a significant reduction from the previous issuance time, which used to take several weeks. Consequently, the number of grievances has decreased by two-thirds.

The Chandigarh RPO, which serves Chandigarh, 12 districts of Punjab, and 12 districts of Haryana, issued a total of 8,42,375 passports in the previous financial year. This is an increase of 80,000 from 2022-23, making this RPO one of the top three performers in the country.