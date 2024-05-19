Full stomachs will fill hearts

VILLUPURAM: Every noon, the comforting aroma of a delicious lunch fills the air of Perumbakkam village. It is not a lavish spread. It comprises rice, sambar, vegetables, and buttermilk; enough to satiate the hunger of at least 80 residents per day. You surely can’t miss the glint in their eyes.
For the past 10 years, a humble canteen, affectionately known among the residents as 10 Rupees Hotel’, operates at the front yard of the house of a man in his late fifties, upholding the beacons of generosity and community spirit. Run by S Elumalai of Villupuram, who works as a manager at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), this canteen has been providing free lunch to Perumbakkam residents since 2014 and only recently started charging Rs 10 for a meal.
Embracing the principles of 19th-century saint and social reformer Vallalar, Elumalai gave wings to his philanthropic ventures and began providing food, free of cost, at various temples and homes for a decade (2004-2014), thereby laying the foundation for a broader initiative. His commitment towards feeding the hungry stems from pure admiration for Vallalar’s teachings on compassion and charity.
In 2014, Elumalai took a decisive step and opened the canteen in the front yard of his house, offering nutritious and hearty lunch to anyone in need. “During my childhood, I faced hunger and poverty. Growing up, the only lesson I kept close to my heart was to feed another hungry stomach, as it is the greatest deed in one’s life,” says Elumalai.
Every day, the canteen doors open at noon and serve food for two to three hours, to an average of 80 people. The food menu, though simple, has been prepared thoughtfully to ensure a balanced meal. Moreover, a team of 15 members, who are Elumalai’s relatives, oversee the food preparation and are cautious to guarantee that cooking standards are met appropriately.
Often, the ingredients are sourced locally, in a bid to support nearby farmers and vendors. This consistent act of kindness has not only granted sustenance but also fostered a sense of solidarity among the villagers.
“Earlier, we used to harvest paddy in our own land and that was enough to satisfy our rice requirements to run the canteen. However, I had to buy rice from outside last month, owing to poor yield. Besides, the cost of running the canteen has gone up from Rs 30,000 in 2014 to nearly Rs 1 lakh now,” says Elumalai, whose commitment to social service could not be hindered by the cost factor.
As Elumalai points out, the funding of the establishment lies entirely on his shoulders as the initiative is not driven by any external financial support or grand donations. Instead, personal finances, occasional contributions from well-wishers and support from his family sustain the daily operations.
“True service to people comes from selflessness, unlike the case of fake godmen who hoard money and property in their names, encroach government lands in the name of religion to run their ‘sacred’ business. That’s why, I prefer to do this in my own house, with my own money,” Elumalai adds.
Yet, offering free food clearly comes with a cost — labour of the team. To help the workers, Elumalai pays them Rs 150 per day as wages and thus he had to start charging `10 per plate for meals.
While some seek a one-time meal at the canteen, others come in search of comfort and community vibes. Over years, the establishment has transformed into a gathering spot, where local residents belonging to diverse backgrounds sit together, share stories, and build relationships; making the canteen more than a mere place to eat, but a cornerstone of the village.
Meanwhile, Elumalai’s noble gesture did not fail to earn him deep respect and admiration from the villagers and beyond. “His unwavering commitment to selfless service is an inspiring example of how a single person’s efforts can make a significant difference in the lives of many. He always remains humble about his contributions, often deflects praise and attributes his work to the principles of Vallalar,” said K Muniraj (35) a resident of Perumbakkam.
(Edited by Arya A J)