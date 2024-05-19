Full stomachs will fill hearts

VILLUPURAM: Every noon, the comforting aroma of a delicious lunch fills the air of Perumbakkam village. It is not a lavish spread. It comprises rice, sambar, vegetables, and buttermilk; enough to satiate the hunger of at least 80 residents per day. You surely can’t miss the glint in their eyes.

For the past 10 years, a humble canteen, affectionately known among the residents as 10 Rupees Hotel’, operates at the front yard of the house of a man in his late fifties, upholding the beacons of generosity and community spirit. Run by S Elumalai of Villupuram, who works as a manager at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), this canteen has been providing free lunch to Perumbakkam residents since 2014 and only recently started charging Rs 10 for a meal.

Embracing the principles of 19th-century saint and social reformer Vallalar, Elumalai gave wings to his philanthropic ventures and began providing food, free of cost, at various temples and homes for a decade (2004-2014), thereby laying the foundation for a broader initiative. His commitment towards feeding the hungry stems from pure admiration for Vallalar’s teachings on compassion and charity.

In 2014, Elumalai took a decisive step and opened the canteen in the front yard of his house, offering nutritious and hearty lunch to anyone in need. “During my childhood, I faced hunger and poverty. Growing up, the only lesson I kept close to my heart was to feed another hungry stomach, as it is the greatest deed in one’s life,” says Elumalai.

Every day, the canteen doors open at noon and serve food for two to three hours, to an average of 80 people. The food menu, though simple, has been prepared thoughtfully to ensure a balanced meal. Moreover, a team of 15 members, who are Elumalai’s relatives, oversee the food preparation and are cautious to guarantee that cooking standards are met appropriately.