Santosh Singh: Rewarding merit, inspiring cops

CHHATTISGARH: Do not to be a pigeon when they are born to be an eagle,” Raipur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Singh often repeats to his team. Committed to igniting the inner fire among his subordinates, the senior officer is inspiring them to effectively deliver on their responsibilities and achieve better results; his method– to recognise police personnel and officers for outstanding service and achievements: the ‘Cop of the Month’.
Singh believes every personnel can demonstrate commendable calibre with a determination to carry out the service to the best of their abilities.
Often, there aren’t rousing role models for the lower-rung police personnel and officers. For that reason, a need was felt by SSP Singh to posit some inspiring examples for the police force deployed in the field.
Appreciation for exceptional work by officers and deft handling of situations, serves as a catalyst for others to feel encouraged; many are influenced to recreate those feats in an effort to be recognised.
“They just need to walk the extra mile to stay focussed, set standards to achieve greater tasks and gain an opportunity for making headway in professional role too”, said the Raipur SSP, who has been zealously carrying out the practice of acknowledging ‘Cop of the Month’ since 2021 during his previous posting in three different districts.
Personnel, from town-inspector to sub-inspector, head constable and constable, are considered for the award since they make up the bulk of the force and they are ones actually in need of motivation to work with fearless spirit and resilience. Raipur is the fourth district where he has replicated the practice.
When the police can be taken to task for negligence or blunders, it’s an exemplary practice when they are equally encouraged and recognised for doing commendable work, said noted academician Jawahar Suresetti.
A small felicitation occasion is held in the first week of every month at the SSP office where the shortlisted personnel are invited. To acknowledge their zeal for living up to their assigned roles, they are bestowed with a certificate, cash prize besides a ‘good service entry’ in their record.
Upon selection, personnel are delighted with the publicity and attention. Their images are displayed in every police station and offices for the entire month besides a press release citing them as ‘cops of the month’ along with their name, designation, place of posting and the achievement accomplished.
COP OF THE MONTH
The ‘Cop of the month’ is an award to commend praiseworthy efforts to further improve not just policing but to remain on a better ranking in terms of assessment. Around a dozen police personnel are selected as ‘cops of the month’. They may have evoked admiration by pursuing judicious course of actions while handling situations involving various crimes, traffic, or demonstrated collective efforts and good ability to handle challenges. The award
is conferred to individual efforts and for team work.