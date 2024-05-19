Santosh Singh: Rewarding merit, inspiring cops

CHHATTISGARH: Do not to be a pigeon when they are born to be an eagle,” Raipur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Singh often repeats to his team. Committed to igniting the inner fire among his subordinates, the senior officer is inspiring them to effectively deliver on their responsibilities and achieve better results; his method– to recognise police personnel and officers for outstanding service and achievements: the ‘Cop of the Month’.

Singh believes every personnel can demonstrate commendable calibre with a determination to carry out the service to the best of their abilities.

Often, there aren’t rousing role models for the lower-rung police personnel and officers. For that reason, a need was felt by SSP Singh to posit some inspiring examples for the police force deployed in the field.

Appreciation for exceptional work by officers and deft handling of situations, serves as a catalyst for others to feel encouraged; many are influenced to recreate those feats in an effort to be recognised.

“They just need to walk the extra mile to stay focussed, set standards to achieve greater tasks and gain an opportunity for making headway in professional role too”, said the Raipur SSP, who has been zealously carrying out the practice of acknowledging ‘Cop of the Month’ since 2021 during his previous posting in three different districts.