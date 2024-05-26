No shortcuts to success, says UPSC ranker from Andhra's Prakasam district

ONGOLE: Undeterred by the obstacles and driven by strong passion to become a bureaucrat, 29-year-old Vangeepurapu Rahul Kumar cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examinations (CSE) aiming to be a catalyst for the overall development of the poor and downtrodden sections.

He bagged 504th rank in the CSE exam held in 2023. This was his fourth attempt. Earlier, he was able to land himself in the Indian Forest Service. However, Rahul was determined to serve the society as an IAS officer and gave his all out efforts to secure 504th rank and fulfil his long-cherished dream.

Son of Vangeepurapu Ratna Kumar and Vayola Rani, Rahul hails from a middle-class family residing in Kanigiri in rural pockets of western Prakasam district. He completed his BTech with an Electrical and Electronics degree from JNTU Kakinada.

Though he was offered several jobs, his love for civil services grew stronger and began his preparations. Initially, Rahul took coaching from a private institute in New Delhi, later he relied on self preparation and realised his goal. The success story of Rahul Kumar has echoed in no time, inspiring the youth from rural pockets of Prakasam district.

Recently, Ideal Computers Institution in Kanigiri conducted ‘Meet the Student’ programme and felicitated Rahul for his achievement. Several other organisations also appreciated the youngster for his remarkable feat.

Speaking to TNIE, Rahul Kumar attributed his success to self confidence, determination and relentless efforts. “Any person who works hard for at least 18 hours a day, will definitely achieve their goals and can realise their dreams in no time. My parents’ continuous love and affection coupled with persistent encouragement is the reason for what I have become now,” he explained.