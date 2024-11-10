Stroll of Independence in this Tiranga Park

GADAG : Tucked away in a corner of Gadag is the unique L-shaped Tiranga Park. Situated on 1.5 acres of land, the park has a 120-ft flagpole installed eight years ago, making it the highlight of the little town.
Inaugurated on August 15, 2016, by minister HK Patil, the park is a green stretch, with water fountains installed along the length of the park and the flagpole made of pure aluminium. Besides the lush park, the pole stands as a major attraction in the centre of the park. Measuring 8ftx12ft, it works on an electronic mechanism, easing flag-hoisting. It was manufactured in Mumbai, owing to a lack of flag-making units in Hubballi and Bengaluru.
While Bengaluru’s Rashtriya Sena Smarak has a 213-ft flagpole, making it the tallest in Karnataka, Tiranga Park’s flagpole is reportedly the tallest in North Karnataka. Gadag is the first district in the State to have a Tiranga Park. The park, a Rs 2.25-crore project, is the relentless effort of HK Patil and team, who worked continuously for six months to complete it.
On the other hand, this iconic park is not just an ordinary green spot but tells the story of India’s Independence. Amidst the beautiful garden, photographs of freedom fighters with brief information is also displayed, enabling visitors to understand the contributions of these great men.
The park has information boards on its walls. While some of the boards explain the meaning of the National Anthem and National Flag, others educate people about the non-cooperation movement, Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Simon Commission, Dandi March, Dwaja Satyagraha and Quit India Movement.
It also displays brief information about Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Morarji Desai, Babu Jagjeevan Ram, Sardar Bhagat Singh and Veerasanyasi Vivekananda. The meaning of the National Anthem in Kannada is also displayed here, enabling people to understand in depth the anthem they sing by heart.
Dr SR Nagnur, a senior doctor and environmentalist said, “There was a time when anybody who tried to hoist the National Flag had faced capital punishment. Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters got us Independence and today we are able to proudly hoist our flag.”
President of the Gadag Cooperative Industrial Estate Ranganna Odugoudar, who played a major role in building the park said, “The project has been undertaken to educate people, especially the youth, about the freedom struggle, freedom fighters, national integrity and importance of the National Flag. Besides, because the park is situated by the road, it enables travellers to visit the park.”