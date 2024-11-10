Stroll of Independence in this Tiranga Park

GADAG : Tucked away in a corner of Gadag is the unique L-shaped Tiranga Park. Situated on 1.5 acres of land, the park has a 120-ft flagpole installed eight years ago, making it the highlight of the little town.

Inaugurated on August 15, 2016, by minister HK Patil, the park is a green stretch, with water fountains installed along the length of the park and the flagpole made of pure aluminium. Besides the lush park, the pole stands as a major attraction in the centre of the park. Measuring 8ftx12ft, it works on an electronic mechanism, easing flag-hoisting. It was manufactured in Mumbai, owing to a lack of flag-making units in Hubballi and Bengaluru.

While Bengaluru’s Rashtriya Sena Smarak has a 213-ft flagpole, making it the tallest in Karnataka, Tiranga Park’s flagpole is reportedly the tallest in North Karnataka. Gadag is the first district in the State to have a Tiranga Park. The park, a Rs 2.25-crore project, is the relentless effort of HK Patil and team, who worked continuously for six months to complete it.

On the other hand, this iconic park is not just an ordinary green spot but tells the story of India’s Independence. Amidst the beautiful garden, photographs of freedom fighters with brief information is also displayed, enabling visitors to understand the contributions of these great men.