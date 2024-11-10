This Sircilla couple weaves success with sacred garlands

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : While a number of looms in the district have shut down and weavers find themselves out of work, a weaver couple is making waves with creativity, defying the challenges plaguing the sector.

At a time when weavers are struggling with the lack of work orders, Veldi Hari Prasad, renowned for his intricate handloom designs, and his wife, Rekha, have found a niche, and are now crafting Pavitra Malalu (sacred garlands) using colourful yarns, commissioned by a spiritual organisation from Nizamabad. This venture not only sustains their family but also provides employment to seven women, who faced joblessness due to the industry’s downturn.

Hari is well-known for his designs in the handloom industry. In 2022, he launched the Rajanna Siri Chepattu, a brand of silk sarees that debuted internationally in New Zealand. Now, Rekha, with Hari’s guidance, has added another dimension to their craft by creating sacred garlands in various colours.

Initially, they crafted these garlands by hand, but they recently designed a small machine to increase production speed and meet the demand. “We are glad to be able to provide employment to women workers who have been out of work due to crisis in the sector,” Rekha tells TNIE.

Their first order of 500 garlands has already been placed by the spiritual organisation, with more anticipated in the coming months. Previously, these garlands had to be imported from Tamil Nadu, but now, this enterprising couple is producing them locally, offering a valuable alternative.

Hari encourages his fellow weavers, saying, “You don’t have to wait for work orders from the government or private sector. Focus on enhancing your skills and creativity, and the orders will find their way to you.”