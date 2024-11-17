Gods of small things

ASSAM: Sanjib Basak’s journey of environmental conservation through art started with thermocol and evolved to include plastic bottles and spoons. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he incorporated needles and syringes. Every Durga Puja, he uses his artistic talents to raise awareness about conserving the environment.

An officer with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, he combines creativity and environmental sensitivity to create stunning sculptures of goddess Durga and other deities using plastic waste leaving viewers awestruck.

The 41-year-old, originally from Dhubri town in lower Assam and currently based in Bilasipara, Dhubri district, developed interest in fine arts at a young age. He later earned a master’s degree in fine arts from the Sarbabharatiya Sangeet- O-Sanskriti Parishad in Kolkata. Since then, he has never looked back. “I learned the basics at an art school in my neighbourhood. Over time, I began dreaming about creating something new, unique, and exceptional in a multinational environment,” he says.

In class 12, he voluntarily taught fine arts to a group of students which continued till Fevicryl recruited him to teach youth in villages in 2008. “I was selected as one of two candidates from the Dhubri district after passing a test.

The company sent me to New Delhi for a 15-day training course in craft. Upon returning, I worked as a trainer in various free workshops organized by the company in rural areas. We used various materials provided by the company, including dice blocks, colors, brushes, and pottery items, to create different kinds of structures,” Basak explains.

He was appointed by the Assam government in 2011, the same year he and his friend Gopal Mandal came up with the idea of making an idol. They tried to use paper for the project but faced difficulties. “After a lot of experiments, we managed to carve a Durga idol by using thermocol in 2015.