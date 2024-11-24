Couple upcycles banana waste to create livelihood

BHUBANESWAR: Banamalipur is one of the largest banana-producing regions in Khurda district. Yet, while the fruit harvest brought increased income for the farmers, they were left struggling with an equally intensifying problem of banana waste.

The copious amount of waste generated season after season had turned large patch of areas into landfills.

The situation is not so today as they have found a way to convert the waste into wealth, thanks to social development professionals-turned-entrepreneur Anusuya Jena and her husband Kasinath Jena.

The couple has set upon helping the growers upcycle waste to various products that are much in demand in both rural and urban markets.

Anusuya and Kasinath, natives of nearby Balipatana block, launched the Jayadev Banana Farmers and Artisans Association two years back after realising that farmers of the village were struggling to dispose of the plant after it bore fruit.

“Banana waste is something that was not experimented with in the state till we decided to start a new model of enterprise by taking up manufacturing of a wide range of products from the pseudostem,” said Anusuya.

After several months of research on possibilities around bananas, the couple learnt about extracting fibre from banana stems and its other uses. They decided to approach the MSME Ministry to set up Jayadev Banana Fiber Extraction Cluster in the village where locals could be employed to produce different products from banana waste.

The ministry agreed and they set up the association as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that would simultaneously look into rural employment and economic development through the venture.