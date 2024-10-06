12-year-old designs desk to help students work out in classroom

In an age when childhood and adolescent obesity has emerged as a huge challenge across the globe, Soumya Ranjan Sahoo knows the significance of fitness. The Class VII student has an answer too - he has developed an exercise desk for school children.
The desk’s design is straightforward. It includes a moving chair connected to a 3 ft X 2 ft table with a rod to which a bicycle pedal is attached, allowing students to pedal while seated and studying. The chair and table are equipped with wheels enabling easy movement. A square-shaped pipe is fitted to the back of the chair, with an exercise spring at the top. The feature allows students to perform hand and leg exercises while studying in the classroom.
The invention by the 12-year-old student of Government UP School at Majhikura in Balikuda allows his classmates to work out while studying. Soumya received recognition for his invention at the annual INSPIRE Awards-MANAK, held in New Delhi recently.
The inspiration for the invention came from one of Soumya’s classmates, who struggled with his weight. The class teachers would frequently advise the boy to exercise as due to lack of regular physical activity, his health and ability to concentrate on studies was getting affected.
Determined to help his friend, Soumya with his passion for science, came up with the idea of developing the exercise desk that allows students to study and work out at the same time.
The desk promotes physical fitness, mental well-being, and help combat obesity among school children. It also offers the potential to prevent diseases such as anxiety, mental health issues and chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Soumya also believes it would improve attendance.
“School is where students spend most of their time. So it is the ideal place to ensure they get enough exercise. Keeping this in mind, I developed the exercise desk for school children. It is a simple but effective tool that offers several health benefits. The pedalling feature helps burn calories and reduces the risk of obesity,” he says.
Soumya’s invention is environment-friendly and easy to use. “I believe students will enjoy exercising while learning, which could also lead to an increase in school attendance”, he hopes.
During the annual INSPIRE Award, Soumya’s innovative idea earned him fifth place among 30 national awardees. A total of 28 participants from the state showcased their innovations, and Soumya’s exercise desk was ranked top. The 12-year-old developed the desk under the guidance of his science teacher Dusmant Kumar Biswal.
Headmaster of Government UP School, Majhikura, Diptiranjan Sathpathy, lauded the student stating his innovative idea has made the district and Odisha proud.