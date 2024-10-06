12-year-old designs desk to help students work out in classroom

In an age when childhood and adolescent obesity has emerged as a huge challenge across the globe, Soumya Ranjan Sahoo knows the significance of fitness. The Class VII student has an answer too - he has developed an exercise desk for school children.

The desk’s design is straightforward. It includes a moving chair connected to a 3 ft X 2 ft table with a rod to which a bicycle pedal is attached, allowing students to pedal while seated and studying. The chair and table are equipped with wheels enabling easy movement. A square-shaped pipe is fitted to the back of the chair, with an exercise spring at the top. The feature allows students to perform hand and leg exercises while studying in the classroom.

The invention by the 12-year-old student of Government UP School at Majhikura in Balikuda allows his classmates to work out while studying. Soumya received recognition for his invention at the annual INSPIRE Awards-MANAK, held in New Delhi recently.

The inspiration for the invention came from one of Soumya’s classmates, who struggled with his weight. The class teachers would frequently advise the boy to exercise as due to lack of regular physical activity, his health and ability to concentrate on studies was getting affected.

Determined to help his friend, Soumya with his passion for science, came up with the idea of developing the exercise desk that allows students to study and work out at the same time.