From Medimakulakunta to global glory: Rise of powerlifter Korlakunta Nagaraju

KADAPA: Hailing from an agricultural family, 25-year-old Korlakunta Nagaraju has distinguished himself in powerlifting at national and international levels, bringing pride to India. A resident of Medimakulakunta village in Annamayya district, Nagaraju expressed confidence that government financial support would help him achieve even more accolades on the global stage.

The son of K Ramanaiah and K Ratnamma, Nagaraju completed his intermediate studies in 2019 in Kallevandlapalli. Financial hardships forced him to pause his education and take up a job as a manager at a bar and restaurant in Tirupati in 2022.

It was here that his journey into powerlifting began, encouraged by bouncers who introduced him to the Rock gym. Inspired by their commitment to fitness, Nagaraju pursued powerlifting under the guidance of coaches Prem Chand and Fazil Master.

In 2023, Nagaraju made a mark at the State level, winning a gold medal at a powerlifting event in Adoni, Kurnool district, by lifting 240 kg in the 74 kg category. His success continued nationally, where he secured another gold medal at the Sanyukta Bhartiya Khel Foundation (SBKF) 9th National Games in Dharamshala, lifting an impressive 380 kg in the Under-23 category.