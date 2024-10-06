Helping the blind be independent

ADILABAD: While there has been a gradual shift in society’s treatment of persons with disabilities (PwDs), the reality remains grim. Despite receiving education, many disabled people struggle to enter the workforce or live independently, often relying on government or community support. But a young innovator from Telangana is determined to change that narrative.

Meet 19-year-old engineering student, Tagire Ravi Kiran, whose invention, BlindEye, is a wearable assistive device for the visually impaired. This compact piece of technology recently won first place at the imaGen Ventures Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge in Istanbul, Turkiye, organised by UNICEF from August 24 to 30. It was not only a proud moment for the state but also for the entire country, as BlindEye reportedly became the first Indian innovation to secure this award.

As the founder-CEO of Alien Innovations, Ravi Kiran says that BlindEye offers a boost to the independence and mobility of visually impaired individuals by eliminating the reliance on traditional canes. The device — designed like a sleek pair of spectacles — has advanced sensors, a camera, speakers and microphones, all working in tandem to help users navigate their surroundings and perform daily tasks without depending on others.

Ravi credits his earlier invention, Navinaut, as the foundation for his latest success. Speaking to TNIE, he expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of T-Works, a Telangana government body that has been mentoring him since the age of 15. “They provided me with access to cutting-edge hardware and mentorship, which helped bring my ideas to life,” Ravi shares.