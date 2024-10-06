Helping the blind be independent

ADILABAD: While there has been a gradual shift in society’s treatment of persons with disabilities (PwDs), the reality remains grim. Despite receiving education, many disabled people struggle to enter the workforce or live independently, often relying on government or community support. But a young innovator from Telangana is determined to change that narrative.
Meet 19-year-old engineering student, Tagire Ravi Kiran, whose invention, BlindEye, is a wearable assistive device for the visually impaired. This compact piece of technology recently won first place at the imaGen Ventures Generation Unlimited Youth Challenge in Istanbul, Turkiye, organised by UNICEF from August 24 to 30. It was not only a proud moment for the state but also for the entire country, as BlindEye reportedly became the first Indian innovation to secure this award.
As the founder-CEO of Alien Innovations, Ravi Kiran says that BlindEye offers a boost to the independence and mobility of visually impaired individuals by eliminating the reliance on traditional canes. The device — designed like a sleek pair of spectacles — has advanced sensors, a camera, speakers and microphones, all working in tandem to help users navigate their surroundings and perform daily tasks without depending on others.
Ravi credits his earlier invention, Navinaut, as the foundation for his latest success. Speaking to TNIE, he expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of T-Works, a Telangana government body that has been mentoring him since the age of 15. “They provided me with access to cutting-edge hardware and mentorship, which helped bring my ideas to life,” Ravi shares.
Early start
His passion for innovation was sparked during his time at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Kagaznagar, where he was introduced to the ATAL Tinkering Lab, an initiative set up by the Union government in select schools across the country to foster creativity in students. It was here that Ravi first began experimenting with assistive devices for the visually impaired. In 2019, his early prototype was tested by two blind persons, who praised its functionality and even expressed a desire to purchase it, he says.
Motivated by this success, the 19-year-old went on to gather insights from over 1,500 visually impaired people. The result was BlindEye, which leverages AI to read text in any language, identify currency notes and detect obstacles. “The device informs the user about obstructions in their path and even tells them how many people are standing in front of them,” the third-year engineering student explains.
In 2019, the Telangana government recognised Ravi’s innovation with the Youngest Innovator Award, along with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh from the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI). Since then, his work has continued to evolve, with BlindEye now capable of helping users detect and grab everyday items like water bottles and mobile phones and reducing their dependence on others.
Ravi’s work has garnered widespread attention, including praise from Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao, who congratulated him on X, praising his ability to transform the lives of visually impaired people. “His latest creation, BlindEye, is eliminating the need for traditional canes, offering a significant boost to the independence and mobility of the visually impaired,” the MLA noted.