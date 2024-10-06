Sambalpur varsity researchers find supplement to combat malnutrition

Researchers of the Department of Food Science Technology and Nutrition of Sambalpur University have developed a nutritional supplement comprising traditional and rare super food which can combat malnutrition, particularly among infants and children.
The supplement ‘Nutri Nest’ is centred around Kalabati rice (black rice), a nutrient-rich variety of rice native to Odisha. It also comprises other ingredients including peanuts, ragi, soybean, jaggery and milk powder, creating a comprehensive dietary solution.
The breakthrough formulation, developed over a period of one year, received patent in February. It was part of research scholar Payal Sharma’s master’s dissertation work under supervision of associate professor Aparajita Priyadarshini.
Most of the research was conducted at the Centre of Excellence - Natural Products and Therapeutics (COE-NPT), Department of Biotechnology and Bio-informatics of Sambalpur University under supervision of its coordinator Prof Pradeep Kumar Naik.
The not-so-common Kalabati rice is known for its high content of Anthocyanin - an antioxidant, essential vitamins and minerals. For the particular formulation, the rice is being sourced specifically from tribal dominated Jujumura block in Sambalpur.
The research demonstrated significant health benefits of the rice variety, showing improved health and weight gain in laboratory tests on mouse pups.
“The successful patenting of ‘Nutri Nest’ marks a milestone, ensuring the formulation can be produced and distributed on a larger scale, potentially reaching thousands of children in need,” Priyadarshini said and emphasised augmenting cultivation of Kalabati rice which is on the verge of extinction.
Explaining the formulation, Sharma said, the process involved meticulous selection and combination of ingredients to ensure maximum nutritional value. “Each component was chosen for its unique benefits like peanuts for protein and healthy fats, ragi for calcium and fibre, soybean for additional protein, jaggery for natural sweetness and iron and milk powder for essential vitamins and minerals,” she informed.
By using locally available resources and traditional knowledge, they said, the formulation has potential to provide a sustainable and culturally appropriate solution to a pressing public health issue. Introduction of ‘Nutri Nest’ in the market could lead to increased demand for Kalabati rice, encouraging more farmers to cultivate the nutritious crop. This supplement has potential to play a crucial role in improving health and well-being of countless children ensuring a healthier future for the next generation.
However, the researchers have no plans to launch the supplement for sale in the market. “We are not yet planning commercialisation but if the government implements it in NRCs or health centres or in schools and anganwadis, it will help the society,” Priyadarshini said.