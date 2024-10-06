Sambalpur varsity researchers find supplement to combat malnutrition

Researchers of the Department of Food Science Technology and Nutrition of Sambalpur University have developed a nutritional supplement comprising traditional and rare super food which can combat malnutrition, particularly among infants and children.

The supplement ‘Nutri Nest’ is centred around Kalabati rice (black rice), a nutrient-rich variety of rice native to Odisha. It also comprises other ingredients including peanuts, ragi, soybean, jaggery and milk powder, creating a comprehensive dietary solution.

The breakthrough formulation, developed over a period of one year, received patent in February. It was part of research scholar Payal Sharma’s master’s dissertation work under supervision of associate professor Aparajita Priyadarshini.

Most of the research was conducted at the Centre of Excellence - Natural Products and Therapeutics (COE-NPT), Department of Biotechnology and Bio-informatics of Sambalpur University under supervision of its coordinator Prof Pradeep Kumar Naik.

The not-so-common Kalabati rice is known for its high content of Anthocyanin - an antioxidant, essential vitamins and minerals. For the particular formulation, the rice is being sourced specifically from tribal dominated Jujumura block in Sambalpur.

The research demonstrated significant health benefits of the rice variety, showing improved health and weight gain in laboratory tests on mouse pups.