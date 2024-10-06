Tirupati priest inspires youth with diverse innovations, hands-on learning

TIRUPATI: Shanmugha Sundhar, 37, pradhana archaka (chief priest) of Subramanya Swamy temple at Thanapalli in Tirupati district, has become an inspiration for many through his remarkable talent and innovations across various fields, despite leaving formal education after Class 7.

Sundhar, who is also a dedicated spiritual seeker, set up SS Arts and Crafts (Sri Skanda) to provide employment opportunities by utilising his innovations. He excels in multiple disciplines, including painting, electronics, mechanism, handicrafts, yoga, wooden carvings, interior design, pottery, decoration, and astrology.

Driven by his passion for hands-on learning, Sundhar overcame financial constraints by working as a yoga and drawing instructor for eight years, which helped known support his innovations. “I wasn’t interested in academics. Instead, I focused on hands-on learning,” he told TNIE.

He firmly believes in the mantra, Sadhanath Sadhyathe Sarvam- (Everything is possible with hard work.) Inspired by his father, Sundhar began experimenting at a young age, collecting discarded materials from mechanic shops to pursue his passion.