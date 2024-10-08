The sky in an envelope: An Air Vice Marshal's enduring love affair with stamps

KOCHI: In a quiet corner of Kerala, Air Vice Marshal P K Kuruvilla (retd) devotes his evenings to an unusual passion - philately. What began as a schoolboy’s hobby has evolved into one of India’s most comprehensive collections, spanning six decades.

“It all started in 1959 when I was 13,” he tells TNIE, sitting in his study at Aluva in Ernakulam. “My father bought me the full set of the 1948 Gandhi stamps. They were issued a year after his assassination and cost Rs 13 - a huge sum back then. That’s how it began.”

Now, the veteran boasts a collection of over 10 lakh items. Clearly, philately is more than just a pastime for him. Each piece is a shard of history.

A hobby takes flight

It was during his career in the Indian Air Force that Kuruvilla’s collection found its true focus.

“In the mid-1970s, while posted in Delhi, I met Brigadier D S Vrik, the founder of the Philatelic Congress of India. He told me, ‘What you are doing is useless. You need to specialise if you want to create something of value.’ That was the turning point.”

Soon, Kuruvilla decided to concentrate on airmail covers and Indian military postal history. His service took him across the country, allowing him to meet fellow collectors and acquire rare historical pieces.

One memorable moment came in 1976, when he met M A H Beg, a respected philatelist from Madhya Pradesh, during a stopover at the Gwalior railway station.