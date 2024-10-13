When TN forests echo with kabaddi, Kabaddi

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu’s dense forests, where the scent of teak and sandalwood fills the air, a group of forest guards wage a relentless war. Their battleground? Not just against nature—wildfire, poachers, and rogue elephants—but also on the dirty kabaddi arenas across the country.

These unsung heroes, who protect Tamil Nadu’s wilderness, are equally fierce on the kabaddi field, where every match feels like a fight for survival.

In Tamil cinema, kabaddi has been immortalised by films like Ghilli and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. But beyond the silver screen, the real-life champions lie within the Tamil Nadu Forest department. By day, they safeguard the forests, and by night, they become warriors on the kabaddi field. For them, it is more than a game—it’s a battle, an extension of their duty.

At the centre of this team is R Arun Kumar, their captain and the officer of the Madukkarai forest range. A man who commands both respect and silence, he leads his team with precision. “Every raid is like chasing a rogue elephant—if you lose focus for even a second, the consequences can be fatal,” he says, his eyes intense, reflecting the weight of experience.

The Tamil Nadu Forest department kabaddi team isn’t just a collection of players; it is a brotherhood forged in sweat, discipline, and determination. GU Jothir Lingam, a forester from the Karadimadai forest section, dreams of playing in the Pro Kabaddi League.

But his journey has been one of heartbreak and resilience. “I was selected to train with the Pink Panthers, but an injury took that dream away,” he says, his voice heavy with emotion. “But I’ll be back, and I’ll make it.” His fire, undiminished, burns alongside the passion of his teammates.