A paradise for time travellers at Karimnagar Gandhi Centenary Museum

KARIMNAGAR: While one can always dream of entering a portal into the yesteryears and seeing history in the making, such a wish often goes unfulfilled. However, such a desire need not also go unrequited as within minutes, one can go from trying to manage the hustle and bustle of the Karimnagar bus station to taking a step into the past. This is possible as situated opposite the bus stop is the Gandhi Centenary Museum, which houses over 1,000 artefacts spanning prehistoric to modern eras.
Inside the museum, managed by the Department of Heritage (formerly the Department of Archaeology), visitors can see artefacts from early historic periods, such as terracotta beads and iron objects, as well as an array of exhibits from various dynasties.
Established in 1969, the museum categorises its collections in dedicated galleries, showcasing inscriptions, coins, and artefacts from regional excavations and ancient temple sites. Highlights include an 18th-century ‘Panchaloha’ (five-metal) cannon and a stone inscription from 1171 CE (Common Era), laid by a minister of Kakatiya ruler Rudradeva. Also displayed is a second-century CE Buddhist stupa panel and weapons like swords, arrows, and daggers used by the Qutub Shahi and Asaf Jahi dynasties.
The museum’s Satavahana-era collection is also noteworthy, including a massive brick measuring 56 x 27 x 7 cm from the 1st century CE. The oldest artefacts, fossils dating back 2.5 million years, reveal a glimpse into ancient life. Another prized piece is a copper plate inscription dedicated by Gannaiah, a soldier of Kakatiya queen Rani Rudrama, along with a 1st–2nd century CE Brahmi stone inscription displayed in the museum’s open area.
To aid in understanding inscriptions, the museum features a board illustrating the evolution of the Telugu script from the 3rd century BC to the 16th century CE. This guide has become a valuable resource for students and researchers visiting the museum on study tours.
According to Naini Sagar, assistant director of the Heritage department, the last excavation in Karimnagar was conducted in 2017. However, if antiquities surface unexpectedly during construction work, the department collects and preserves them. It oversees 10 districts and maintains around 95 historical monuments, including temples and other structures.
Sagar tells TNIE that the items are sent here for display from the department’s head office, making the museum an invaluable resource for researchers, historians and students.