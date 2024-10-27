A paradise for time travellers at Karimnagar Gandhi Centenary Museum

KARIMNAGAR: While one can always dream of entering a portal into the yesteryears and seeing history in the making, such a wish often goes unfulfilled. However, such a desire need not also go unrequited as within minutes, one can go from trying to manage the hustle and bustle of the Karimnagar bus station to taking a step into the past. This is possible as situated opposite the bus stop is the Gandhi Centenary Museum, which houses over 1,000 artefacts spanning prehistoric to modern eras.

Inside the museum, managed by the Department of Heritage (formerly the Department of Archaeology), visitors can see artefacts from early historic periods, such as terracotta beads and iron objects, as well as an array of exhibits from various dynasties.

Established in 1969, the museum categorises its collections in dedicated galleries, showcasing inscriptions, coins, and artefacts from regional excavations and ancient temple sites. Highlights include an 18th-century ‘Panchaloha’ (five-metal) cannon and a stone inscription from 1171 CE (Common Era), laid by a minister of Kakatiya ruler Rudradeva. Also displayed is a second-century CE Buddhist stupa panel and weapons like swords, arrows, and daggers used by the Qutub Shahi and Asaf Jahi dynasties.