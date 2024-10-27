Kadapa YouTuber revives Rayalaseema heritage through digital storytelling

KADAPA: Kadapa-based digital influencer Indira Priyadarshini Gundrati has gained recognition for promoting Andhra Pradesh’s rich heritage and history on her YouTube channel, Indu’s Ma Oori Kathalu. Celebrated as the “Best Social Media Influencer to Promote AP Tourism” by the Andhra Pradesh government, Priyadarshini, 23, has captivated Telugu audiences worldwide with her engaging portrayal of Rayalaseema’s culture and landscapes.
With over 760 stories, 1,40,000 subscribers, and 31 million views, Priyadarshini’s storytelling journey, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, has positioned her as a voice for Andhra Pradesh’s heritage. Drawing inspiration from her father, Rajesh, a journalist, she set out to document the region’s tales, combining local myths with historical facts, inscriptions, and archaeological insights.
Through her channel, Priyadarshini showcases prominent Rayalaseema landmarks, including the Gandikota Fort, the “Grand Canyon of India,” and lesser-known sites such as the Gooty and Siddavatam forts. Her series on Tirumala’s spiritual rituals, narrated with historical references, has become particularly popular among her followers.
Growing up in a creatively inclined family—her father a journalist and her mother, Sunita, a dress designer—Priyadarshini developed a keen interest in media and heritage. She completed her degree from Kotireddy Women’s College in Kadapa and is currently pursuing a law degree at Padmavathi University, Tirupati. Despite her studies, she remains committed to her mission of preserving Rayalaseema’s legacy. Apart from her digital storytelling, Priyadarshini supports social causes, advocating for voter registration and environmental conservation. Her dedication has earned her praise from State officials, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who honoured her contributions to tourism.
Priyadarshini’s approach remains focused on heritage, stating, “I’m driven by a passion for storytelling rather than subscriber numbers. While some friends encouraged me to explore web series for growth, I prefer creating meaningful content.”
Looking ahead, she aims to complete her law degree, pursue an LLM, and continue promoting India’s cultural heritage, inspiring youth to value history and tradition.