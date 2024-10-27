Kadapa YouTuber revives Rayalaseema heritage through digital storytelling

KADAPA: Kadapa-based digital influencer Indira Priyadarshini Gundrati has gained recognition for promoting Andhra Pradesh’s rich heritage and history on her YouTube channel, Indu’s Ma Oori Kathalu. Celebrated as the “Best Social Media Influencer to Promote AP Tourism” by the Andhra Pradesh government, Priyadarshini, 23, has captivated Telugu audiences worldwide with her engaging portrayal of Rayalaseema’s culture and landscapes.

With over 760 stories, 1,40,000 subscribers, and 31 million views, Priyadarshini’s storytelling journey, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, has positioned her as a voice for Andhra Pradesh’s heritage. Drawing inspiration from her father, Rajesh, a journalist, she set out to document the region’s tales, combining local myths with historical facts, inscriptions, and archaeological insights.

Through her channel, Priyadarshini showcases prominent Rayalaseema landmarks, including the Gandikota Fort, the “Grand Canyon of India,” and lesser-known sites such as the Gooty and Siddavatam forts. Her series on Tirumala’s spiritual rituals, narrated with historical references, has become particularly popular among her followers.