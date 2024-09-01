A high-tech answer to the threat of bacteria & viruses

HYDERABAD: In the relentless battle against viruses, including the formidable SARS-CoV-2, innovations in health technology are crucial. One such breakthrough comes from Mandaji Narsimha Charry, a scientist, with a partnership at the National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) Rural Technology Park (RTP) in Hyderabad. Charry has developed a cutting-edge device, known as the Global 369, or as it’s affectionately called, the Charry Formula, which has received an intellectual property patent from the Government of India.

The Global 369 is a cylindrical, plug-and-play device designed to tackle pathogens with a custom-integrated electronic circuit. “It regulates the blood within the body and combats bacteria and viruses,” Charry, originally from Nizamabad, tells TNIE. “The pandemic has not only increased the prevalence of Covid-19 but also exacerbated other health issues, including heart attacks, regardless of age.”

Approved by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), this device operates by emitting specific wavelengths of negative ions. These ions can neutralise viruses in the air, on surfaces and in enclosed spaces.“The wavelengths of negative ions enter the body and prevent blood clotting through the air. They also help boost haemoglobin levels and maintain the oxygen level in the body at 96–97%. Additionally, they promote the development of carotenes in the brain, which aids in providing a relaxed sleep,” Charry explains.

“In our homes, only positive ions are released from devices like mobiles, TVs, ACs, fans, tube lights and grinders. These positive ions are harmful to the body and can shorten our lifespan. Our ancestors lived relatively longer with less use of electrical equipment,” he adds.

Charry mentions that the device generates 600 crore negative ions per second. “Usually, you get negative ions from natural sources like oceans, waterfalls and deep forests, where the concentration is only 5,000 to 6,000. But this device provides 600 crores per second. It’s designed to be used for about six to seven hours, preferably during sleep,” he remarks.