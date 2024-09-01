All the street’s a stage

COIMBATORE: War led to descendants of the defeated to suffer from hunger, and search for food and shelter. A Tamil Elam woman refugee begs for milk while carrying her dead baby who died of starvation. At last, she gets a packet of milk from a Brahmin family in return for sweeping the floor. In the next scene, as she sings a lullaby softly, she pours the milk onto her baby’s death bed. When the child was alive, she was unable to provide milk. The least she could do was to pour milk while burying her baby. Pasi (hunger), a 35-minute play based on Andanoor Sura’s short story, depicts the pain of a child’s hunger.

“After watching this, a tear trickled down the cheeks of many in the audience,” Nancy Komahan, a child rights activist, says.

In the 21st century, despite the charm of blockbuster movies and the convenience of OTT platforms, many people still find a unique appeal in street dramas. Though the digital era dominates our daily lives, street dramas, nukkad natak, or patha natika, are still being performed by artists across the country, albeit on a very minor scale.

Under these challenging circumstances, Aaaniver Padaiparangam in Coimbatore presents Tamil modern plays highlighting the social issues encountered by children, women, and the transgender community. The drama club has so far directed three plays. Unlike conventional stage dramas, Aaaniver performances are backed by projectors, background music tracks, and vibrant lighting effects.

AJ Selvin serves as an art director and documentary filmmaker; Nancy Komahan is a child rights activist and a storyteller; and G Gnana Kumar is the organiser of Aaaniver Padaiparangam. Their first modern play was Pattu Kunjam Padatha Paadu Paduthu at Kala Mandram at Velandipalayam on March 8.