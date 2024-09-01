Modern elixir of ancient herbal remedies

Elaborating on the difficulties, Subashree said, “Almost all the herbs are rare and couldn’t be sourced easily. Once I decided to source Karumanja from a nursery in Vadipatti village as these herbs are known for preventing cancer and curing colds. When I went to the facility, the owner claimed that he did not have the herbs. However, three months later, the owner called me and said that this herb was available. But, when I reached the nursery to purchase it, he told me that the plant was out of stock. Frustrated by this, as I walked out of the facility, an elderly man who worked in the facility came to me and said that he was impressed by my determination and promised to get me the plant after two weeks and he kept his word.”

As a result, now, Subashree has around 500 varieties of rare herbs in her garden making it a resource centre for students, researchers, and garden enthusiasts. Students from everywhere visit the garden on study tours and Subashree educates them about the importance of each medicinal herb present. The garden also hosts workshops and awareness sessions to teach people about the value and the need to preserve medicinal plants.

Praising the garden, Dr D Stephen, a Botany professor from American College, said, “This is the only herb garden in the entire district that contains the majority of the medicinal herbs in one spot. It fosters educational opportunities and will also prove helpful to the local herb cultivators.”

Emphasising on the purpose of setting up a herb garden, Subashree said, “The entire purpose of this garden is not just to promote organic herb farming but also to promote a herbal garden in everyone’s house.”

Subashree’s garden is more than a collection of plants; it is a legacy of traditional wisdom. It represents a bridge between the past and future, where ancient remedies meet modern understanding.

Through her relentless efforts, Subashree ensures that the invaluable knowledge of medicinal herbs is preserved and passed on to future generations.

