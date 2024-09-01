Modern elixir of ancient herbal remedies

MADURAI: In the lush green surroundings of Madurai’s Varichiyur village lies an extraordinary herbal garden. It is run by Subashree, a dedicated Tamil language teacher with a passion for medicinal herbs. This 40-cent garden houses over 500 rare and significant medicinal herbs, all meticulously documented and named.
Subashree’s passion towards growing medicinal herbs began in the 1980’s when her father was bitten by a venomous snake and traditional herbal remedies proved to be an elixir. This experience ignited her lifelong fascination with medicinal plants. Despite her professional career and family responsibilities, Subashree’s commitment to preserving these plants never waned.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for ayurvedic medicines became even more apparent, particularly with the Tamil Nadu government’s promotion of Kabasura Kudineer, a Siddha potion for immunity. This marked a turning point for Subashree, leading to the establishment of her herb garden in Varichiyur. The project received invaluable support from her husband, B Babu, a retired Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) officer.
The duo converted 40 cents of ‘patta’ land into a herbal sanctuary, including a borewell for irrigation, an iron fence to protect the plants, and a small hut with amenities for visitors. The garden has over 500 varieties, including rare species like Karumanjal (Curcuma caesia), PeiKarumbu (Tripidium arundinaceum), Karudakal Sanjeevi (Selaginella increscentifolia Spring), Karunechi (Vitex negundo Black), and Poonai Meesai (Orthosiphon aristatus).
However, the journey was not easy. Subashree faced numerous obstacles in finding some of the rare herbs. Many herbs were difficult to find, and some nurseries sold inferior or fake plants.
Elaborating on the difficulties, Subashree said, “Almost all the herbs are rare and couldn’t be sourced easily. Once I decided to source Karumanja from a nursery in Vadipatti village as these herbs are known for preventing cancer and curing colds. When I went to the facility, the owner claimed that he did not have the herbs. However, three months later, the owner called me and said that this herb was available. But, when I reached the nursery to purchase it, he told me that the plant was out of stock. Frustrated by this, as I walked out of the facility, an elderly man who worked in the facility came to me and said that he was impressed by my determination and promised to get me the plant after two weeks and he kept his word.”
As a result, now, Subashree has around 500 varieties of rare herbs in her garden making it a resource centre for students, researchers, and garden enthusiasts. Students from everywhere visit the garden on study tours and Subashree educates them about the importance of each medicinal herb present. The garden also hosts workshops and awareness sessions to teach people about the value and the need to preserve medicinal plants.
Praising the garden, Dr D Stephen, a Botany professor from American College, said, “This is the only herb garden in the entire district that contains the majority of the medicinal herbs in one spot. It fosters educational opportunities and will also prove helpful to the local herb cultivators.”
Emphasising on the purpose of setting up a herb garden, Subashree said, “The entire purpose of this garden is not just to promote organic herb farming but also to promote a herbal garden in everyone’s house.”
Subashree’s garden is more than a collection of plants; it is a legacy of traditional wisdom. It represents a bridge between the past and future, where ancient remedies meet modern understanding.
Through her relentless efforts, Subashree ensures that the invaluable knowledge of medicinal herbs is preserved and passed on to future generations.
