Custodians of Madurai’s history, feathered friends and more

MADURAI: When the first light crept into the room, Thamildhaasan alias Johnson M slowly opened his eyes. As he heard birds chirping outside the window, a grin started appearing on his face — a small smile of contentment. This 38-year-old from Melamadai along with his Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation has been making ardent efforts to protect the biodiversity and heritage of the district since 2012.

The foundation’s one such successful endeavour was documenting the bird species of Samanatham tank. Following this they sent a proposal to the forest department through Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha to transform the tank into a bird sanctuary.

Briefing how he got interested in environmental activism, Thamildhaasan said, “It was 2012 and Indira Nagar, located near Melamadai, was witnessing a chain of protests demanding potable water. As many villagers were illiterate, my friends and I started writing petitions to the officials to aid them. As a result, the people got water facilities. This made me think.” “Melamadai is one of the fertile areas with more kanmoi around it. However, there was neither no data on the natural resources nor any efforts to protect it. So I decided to do something for it,” he added.

Joining hands with ophthalmologist and bird researcher Dr T Badri Narayanan, environmentalist N Raveendran and other volunteers, he gathered resources against granite quarrying in the area, which fetched good results.

In 2014, the trio formed Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation and started documenting the biodiversity of Madurai. “It was part of this venture that we recorded the bird species of Samanatham. We also documented the rich flora and fauna of Idyapatti and sent a proposal to the forest department to announce it as a biodiversity area. This prevented the construction of a prison in the area, which was proposed by the TN police department. I expect the government to soon announce Idayapatti as a biodiversity area,” he said.