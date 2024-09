VILLUPURAM: Silence echoed through the gallery at Auroville even as many potential buyers pondered over the paintings on display. While the viewers gaze for long at the pictures, which mostly depict underprivileged women, the artist’s intent comes into play. The goal is simple: reflect the oppressed ones’ lives on canvas; let the world behold the reality.

From walking through the narrow streets of his village to showcasing his works at global art exhibitions, the creations of K Sridhar, a Villupuram-based artist, never fail to ignite a unique dialogue between the canvas and its viewers. Hailing from a Dalit family in Thondarettipalayam village, this 45-year-old’s journey from a humble childhood to a celebrated artist stands intertwined amidst his reflections on freedom, human resilience, and the livelihood of the working class.

Born to a father who worked as a wall painting artist, Sridhar grew up observing certain art content that frequently adorned their surroundings. “Mostly, it will be paintings of BR Ambedkar, Hindu deities (for temples), and portraits of political figures. Yet, the magic of the paintbrush stroking the wall, turning the barren surface into a full picture, fascinated me. Being a naive kid, that was what art meant to me back then,” says Sridhar pondering over his long-lost childhood days.

Often, images of hardworking, dark-skinned labourers of his village fill up most of his early memories. These, along with the deep impressions left by his father and chithappa (uncle), immensely influenced his initial foray into the world of art. Later on, he pursued formal training in fine arts, first at Bharathiar University in Puducherry, and then at the Government College of Fine Arts in Chennai. All the experiences gained from these institutions not only honed his technical skills but also expanded his worldview, opening doors to exhibitions and recognition on an international scale.