Every book read, is a stepping stone from failure

TENKASI: Imagine curling up with a book on a serene terrace, enveloped by the soothing rustle of pages and the gentle caress of a fresh breeze. In the midst of 1,500 books, each one offering a gateway to new ideas, you find yourself wrapped in a haven of positivity. This is the vision brought to life by M Thirumalaikumar, who transformed his home terrace into ‘Arignar Anna Arivukoodam,’ a safe space for avid readers.
M Thirumalaikumar (34), of Puliyangudi town near Tenkasi, thought about giving up on his studies after failing his SSLC examination. However, his life took a turn after watching motivational speeches by IAS officer V Irai Anbu on the Podhigai channel. Inspired by his speeches, Thirumalaikumar turned to self-help books to overcome his failure. These books not only transformed his own life but also motivated him to share the benefits of reading with others. With a borrowed sum of Rs 1 lakh from a relative, he set up a small library on the terrace of his home, offering a quiet space for others to discover the joy of reading.
“After failing SSLC, I was stuck at home. My family was involved in weaving sarees and other textiles, but I was too depressed to help them. One day, I watched Irai Anbu’s speech on reading books, which inspired me. I started visiting libraries and read self-help books to lift myself. I began weaving sarees to earn money and buy more books. Over time, I started exploring different genres of books. At one point, our house was filled with books, and that’s when it occurred to me to set up a library at home,” Thirumalaikumar shared.
However, the financial condition of his family made it difficult to start a library. Thirumalaikumar, with the help of his friend T Pechimuthu, set up a small hut on his house terrace in 2013 and started Arignar Anna Arivukoodam. The library soon became popular, attracting school children and government job aspirants in his locality. The library has a wide variety of books ranging from arts, science, and spirituality to general knowledge, biography, and novels. “I invested a significant amount to buy books for job aspirants preparing for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exams. After three years, the library hut started falling apart, so I borrowed `1 lakh from a relative to build a concrete room,” he added.Arignar Anna Arivukoodam not only offers students a place to read but has also been helpful for several readers who secured government jobs, including positions in the army, as police constables, and even as Village Administrative Officers. “My family has always been supportive. However, the income I earn from weaving sarees and textiles is not enough to support my family, so I recently started working at a motor showroom,” he said.
Despite his busy schedule, Thirumalaikumar dedicates his free time in the evenings to teach children who visit his library. The avid reader always tries to ignite their interest in reading. “I have never charged a single penny from any visitor to my library because the satisfaction I get from helping others discover the joy of books is priceless,” he said. Thirumalaikumar requests people to donate books to his library and hopes that it becomes a resource for the entire community.
