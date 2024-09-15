Every book read, is a stepping stone from failure

TENKASI: Imagine curling up with a book on a serene terrace, enveloped by the soothing rustle of pages and the gentle caress of a fresh breeze. In the midst of 1,500 books, each one offering a gateway to new ideas, you find yourself wrapped in a haven of positivity. This is the vision brought to life by M Thirumalaikumar, who transformed his home terrace into ‘Arignar Anna Arivukoodam,’ a safe space for avid readers.

M Thirumalaikumar (34), of Puliyangudi town near Tenkasi, thought about giving up on his studies after failing his SSLC examination. However, his life took a turn after watching motivational speeches by IAS officer V Irai Anbu on the Podhigai channel. Inspired by his speeches, Thirumalaikumar turned to self-help books to overcome his failure. These books not only transformed his own life but also motivated him to share the benefits of reading with others. With a borrowed sum of Rs 1 lakh from a relative, he set up a small library on the terrace of his home, offering a quiet space for others to discover the joy of reading.

“After failing SSLC, I was stuck at home. My family was involved in weaving sarees and other textiles, but I was too depressed to help them. One day, I watched Irai Anbu’s speech on reading books, which inspired me. I started visiting libraries and read self-help books to lift myself. I began weaving sarees to earn money and buy more books. Over time, I started exploring different genres of books. At one point, our house was filled with books, and that’s when it occurred to me to set up a library at home,” Thirumalaikumar shared.