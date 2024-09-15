Kumbi’s beacon of hope

MANIPUR: In the lush, green landscape of Kumbi village in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, one name shines brightly as a beacon of hope and change: Khangembam Indrakumar Singh. At 56 years, Indrakumar is not just a schoolteacher; he embodies the spirit of community development, environmental stewardship, and unwavering dedication to education. For over three decades, he has transformed his village, not only as the headmaster in charge of Kumbi Sandhong Upper Primary School but also as an activist and a role model.

Indrakumar's journey began in 1995 when he joined Kumbi Sandhong Lower Primary School. At that time, the school was a modest institution with around 160 students. Despite the humble beginnings and significant challenges, his commitment to education was apparent from the start. As the school evolved over the years, so did Indrakumar's role. The institution saw several upgradations, but it was not until 2012 that additional government teachers were posted. Throughout this period, Indrakumar remained the sole government teacher.

Faced with the increasing number of students and a shortage of teachers, Indrakumar made a remarkable decision. Instead of waiting for external help, he took matters into his own hands. He started hiring additional teachers and used his entire salary to pay them and fund the school’s development. His initiative was not just about keeping the school afloat but about ensuring that each student received quality education. Today, the school boasts 20 teachers and 613 students, thanks to his relentless efforts and financial sacrifices.

One of Indrakumar's most significant contributions is the creation of a boarding facility within the school premises. He identified a critical issue: many slow learners were dropping out due to lack of support. To combat this problem, he sold 1.5 acres of his cropland to fund the construction of the boarding facility. This facility, complete with dedicated wardens, offers accommodation and support to students who need extra help. The boarding is free, and students are charged a modest Rs 1,500 per month for food. This initiative not only prevents dropouts but also provides a nurturing environment for students to excel academically.

Indrakumar's dedication to education is mirrored by his wife, Khangembam Promila Devi, who supports their family through her bakery business. She tirelessly delivers bakery items to Kumbi and neighboring villages, ensuring that their financial needs are met. On days when she is unable to work, Indrakumar steps in, managing the bakery before and after his school hours.