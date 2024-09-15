Kumbi’s beacon of hope

MANIPUR: In the lush, green landscape of Kumbi village in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, one name shines brightly as a beacon of hope and change: Khangembam Indrakumar Singh. At 56 years, Indrakumar is not just a schoolteacher; he embodies the spirit of community development, environmental stewardship, and unwavering dedication to education. For over three decades, he has transformed his village, not only as the headmaster in charge of Kumbi Sandhong Upper Primary School but also as an activist and a role model.
Indrakumar's journey began in 1995 when he joined Kumbi Sandhong Lower Primary School. At that time, the school was a modest institution with around 160 students. Despite the humble beginnings and significant challenges, his commitment to education was apparent from the start. As the school evolved over the years, so did Indrakumar's role. The institution saw several upgradations, but it was not until 2012 that additional government teachers were posted. Throughout this period, Indrakumar remained the sole government teacher.
Faced with the increasing number of students and a shortage of teachers, Indrakumar made a remarkable decision. Instead of waiting for external help, he took matters into his own hands. He started hiring additional teachers and used his entire salary to pay them and fund the school’s development. His initiative was not just about keeping the school afloat but about ensuring that each student received quality education. Today, the school boasts 20 teachers and 613 students, thanks to his relentless efforts and financial sacrifices.
One of Indrakumar's most significant contributions is the creation of a boarding facility within the school premises. He identified a critical issue: many slow learners were dropping out due to lack of support. To combat this problem, he sold 1.5 acres of his cropland to fund the construction of the boarding facility. This facility, complete with dedicated wardens, offers accommodation and support to students who need extra help. The boarding is free, and students are charged a modest Rs 1,500 per month for food. This initiative not only prevents dropouts but also provides a nurturing environment for students to excel academically.
Indrakumar's dedication to education is mirrored by his wife, Khangembam Promila Devi, who supports their family through her bakery business. She tirelessly delivers bakery items to Kumbi and neighboring villages, ensuring that their financial needs are met. On days when she is unable to work, Indrakumar steps in, managing the bakery before and after his school hours.
But Indrakumar’s contributions extend far beyond the classroom. He is deeply concerned about environmental issues, particularly plastic pollution. Every Sunday, he leads a campaign involving students from all schools in Kumbi to collect plastic waste. This initiative, aimed at reducing pollution, is a testament to his holistic approach to community welfare. Additionally, he initiated a plantation drive on World Environment Day in 2018. To date, he has personally planted over 4,000 saplings, with an impressive survival rate of more than 90%.
Indrakumar's motivation is a blend of conviction and passion. “I don’t know exactly what drives me,” he says, “but I believe that when I decide to do something, I do it with all the positivity I have. My main goal is to reform society by guiding the younger generation toward a better future.” His belief in the power of education and environmental stewardship reflects in his actions and achievements.
Ibochouba Singh, a private teacher at the school, describes Indrakumar as an “extraordinary man” with a deep concern for societal welfare and environmental protection. He notes that despite receiving minimal government funds, Indrakumar has managed to develop the school significantly. By borrowing money from banks and private lenders, he has invested in building infrastructure and continues to repay these loans from the income generated through the bakery sales. This selfless dedication is rare and commendable.
Indrakumar’s commitment to education extends to fostering a competitive spirit among students. After receiving the state teacher’s award in 2013, he launched a constituency-level competition in Kumbi. This competition, involving quiz, debate, maths, and essay writing, was designed to provide government school students with a platform to compete with their peers from private schools. His aim was to bridge the educational divide and encourage students to strive for excellence.
Indrakumar’s family shares his values and achievements. His eldest son, Khangembam Chinglensana Singh, works with “Lend a Hand India” in Pune, focusing on education. His daughter is pursuing a degree in physiotherapy from Jaipur National University, while his youngest son is currently in Class 8. Chinglensana, who collaborates with the State Samagra Shiksha in Nagaland, praises his father’s dedication. “My father has always been driven by a desire to develop society. His efforts are an inspiration to all of us,” he says.
Khangembam Indrakumar Singh’s story is a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can make. His journey from a lone teacher to a community leader and environmental advocate highlights the transformative power of dedication and compassion. In a world where many are quick to point out problems, Indrakumar exemplifies the spirit of finding solutions and making a difference.
As Kumbi village continues to grow and evolve, Indrakumar's legacy will undoubtedly endure. His unwavering commitment to education, environmental sustainability, and community development serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations. In the heart of Manipur, Khangembam Indrakumar Singh stands as a testament to the power of selflessness and the profound impact of one person’s vision for a better world.