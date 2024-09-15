Triumph over adversity

GUJARAT: In the bustling city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the story of Alpesh Rasiklal Shah, a man who turned adversity into inspiration, shines brightly. Born 53 years ago into a modest family and with 70% disability due to a congenital condition, Alpesh’s journey has been anything but easy. Yet, through resilience and an unwavering spirit, Alpesh has not only defied expectations but has become a beacon of hope for the disabled community in Gujarat, making a profound impact on countless lives.

From an early age, Alpesh’s life was marked by challenges. His parents, steadfast in their determination to see their son walk, consulted numerous doctors, hoping for a cure that never came. But while no medical solution could change his physical condition, their unwavering belief gave Alpesh the mental strength to confront his disability head-on. With the help of two assistive canes, and later just one, Alpesh gradually gained mobility, a metaphor for the slow but steady path to independence that he was to embark on throughout his life.

Alpesh’s school years were marred by rejection. Many institutions turned him away, unable or unwilling to accommodate a disabled student. However, his determination saw him persuade skeptical teachers to allow him to attend classes in rooms that seemed inaccessible. “I was determined to prove them wrong,” Alpesh recalls. Despite enduring taunts from classmates and grappling with physical challenges, Alpesh’s perseverance paid off, and he completed his schooling with a 66 per cent score.

For Alpesh, education became not just a personal achievement but a platform for advocacy. In college, he championed the rights of disabled students, lobbying for separate admission systems and accessible facilities, such as restrooms. His tireless efforts led to a shift in institutional policies and, more importantly, in attitudes. Alpesh’s advocacy for inclusivity was his first major victory in a life dedicated to fighting for the rights of the disabled.

His resilience extended beyond the educational sphere. In 1995, Alpesh joined the Government Post Department as a Sorting Assistant in Vadodara, eventually passing the departmental exam to become the Deputy Superintendent of Railway Mail Service in Ahmedabad. Alongside his professional success, Alpesh’s personal life posed another challenge—finding a life partner. In a society where his disability could have limited his prospects, Alpesh sought to break stereotypes.