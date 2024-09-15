Triumph over adversity

GUJARAT: In the bustling city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the story of Alpesh Rasiklal Shah, a man who turned adversity into inspiration, shines brightly. Born 53 years ago into a modest family and with 70% disability due to a congenital condition, Alpesh’s journey has been anything but easy. Yet, through resilience and an unwavering spirit, Alpesh has not only defied expectations but has become a beacon of hope for the disabled community in Gujarat, making a profound impact on countless lives.
From an early age, Alpesh’s life was marked by challenges. His parents, steadfast in their determination to see their son walk, consulted numerous doctors, hoping for a cure that never came. But while no medical solution could change his physical condition, their unwavering belief gave Alpesh the mental strength to confront his disability head-on. With the help of two assistive canes, and later just one, Alpesh gradually gained mobility, a metaphor for the slow but steady path to independence that he was to embark on throughout his life.
Alpesh’s school years were marred by rejection. Many institutions turned him away, unable or unwilling to accommodate a disabled student. However, his determination saw him persuade skeptical teachers to allow him to attend classes in rooms that seemed inaccessible. “I was determined to prove them wrong,” Alpesh recalls. Despite enduring taunts from classmates and grappling with physical challenges, Alpesh’s perseverance paid off, and he completed his schooling with a 66 per cent score.
For Alpesh, education became not just a personal achievement but a platform for advocacy. In college, he championed the rights of disabled students, lobbying for separate admission systems and accessible facilities, such as restrooms. His tireless efforts led to a shift in institutional policies and, more importantly, in attitudes. Alpesh’s advocacy for inclusivity was his first major victory in a life dedicated to fighting for the rights of the disabled.
His resilience extended beyond the educational sphere. In 1995, Alpesh joined the Government Post Department as a Sorting Assistant in Vadodara, eventually passing the departmental exam to become the Deputy Superintendent of Railway Mail Service in Ahmedabad. Alongside his professional success, Alpesh’s personal life posed another challenge—finding a life partner. In a society where his disability could have limited his prospects, Alpesh sought to break stereotypes.
Determined to make a statement, he married a woman with disabilities, demonstrating that love and determination transcend physical limitations. Together, the couple faced skepticism from society, but they chose to channel their energies into social service, further solidifying Alpesh’s role as a community leader.
Alpesh’s contributions to the disabled community go beyond mere advocacy; they are rooted in practical support. He offers free legal advice, distributes ration kits to the underprivileged during festivals, and works tirelessly to create employment opportunities for disabled individuals. Every Sunday, Alpesh ensures that meals are provided to those in need. His support extends to providing life-saving medicines and facilitating financial help for aspiring disabled entrepreneurs. His efforts have directly impacted 40 disabled families across Gujarat.
The recognition of Alpesh’s contributions came in the form of prestigious awards. In 2012, he received the National Award under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme, and in 2021, he was honored with the Divyang Award by Gujarat government. His exceptional service during COVID-19 pandemic, where he delivered medicines and PPE kits without taking a single day off, earned him a place in the Royal Success International Book of Records as a distinguished disabled Corona warrior.
Reflecting on his life’s journey, Alpesh remains humble yet ambitious. He envisions creating a university for disabled individuals after his retirement, focused on skill development and employment opportunities. Furthermore, he plans to form an advocacy group to raise legal awareness among the disabled, furthering his mission of empowerment.
Alpesh’s life is a testament to the power of perseverance. From being carried to school by his parents to now standing tall as a pillar of support for others, Alpesh has transformed his personal battles into a legacy of hope and inspiration. His story reminds us all that, with determination and a compassionate heart, even the most formidable challenges can be conquered.