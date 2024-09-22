Bellwether of India’s soul

As part of the NGO, he has travelled to almost all states in India on a monthly basis to study the issues faced by the people living in the country’s rural areas. “Except Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, I have visited all the other states in India and implemented various projects, helping the rural poor,” he says.

One such project was ‘Passing of Gifts’. Under this project, SCOPE would give livestock like cows and goats to people to generate income. Later, the villagers should return their calf to the NGO, so that they can gift it to another family. This project helped over 600 families in Tamil Nadu. However, the NGO discontinued the project later. “After every cycle, I would conduct an assessment of it. It was then I found that some families continued to live in poverty as they were diverting the income generated from the scheme to other purposes, including gifting money to relatives and friends for special occasions. Thus, in 1996, I stopped the gifting project and started focussing only on sanitation projects,” he said.

But the sanitation project was never a cakewalk. Many villagers opposed the idea of constructing toilets inside the houses as they considered it unhygienic. A villager even issued a death threat to Subburaman. But he didn’t back out. Despite getting assaulted, he continued to approach villagers to construct toilets. The project came to life when a pregnant woman came forward to try the new toilet in Kattukulam village in Trichy.

“She admitted the difficulties of not having a toilet in her house, and I built a toilet with Rs 200. This caught the attention of many others, including government officials. Slowly, people started accepting the economically feasible toilet. I even carried the plan to other states,” explains Subburaman.

This good Samaritan caught the attention of both the people and government as he started building toilets for the poor with just Rs 200 to Rs 2000. However, the availability of water posed another hurdle. This motivated Subburaman to create EcoSan toilets. “I started working on EcoSan toilets that convert human waste to manure in 1998. After two years of testing the toilet in my building, I decided to take it to the villagers. But, again I was faced with the challenge of convincing them. Luckily, a woman from Avoor village in Tiruchy came forward to try the idea and I built her a toilet. Later, more people started accepting the idea,” he says.