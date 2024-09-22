Retiree promotes age-old exercise for modern well-being

NIZAMABAD: Driven by his vision for a healthier and more intellectual society, a 68-year-old retired official Ande Jeevan Rao is on a mission to promote good habits rooted in traditional practices. A former District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO), Jeevan has settled in Vinayaknagar, Nizamabad, and is working to revive an age-old exercise sit-ups as a tool for mental and physical wellness.
His fascination with sit-ups began during his time as an education officer, where he developed memory techniques for students that gained popularity in universities and colleges. While researching traditional practices, he discovered that sit-ups, commonly performed during prayers to Lord Ganesha or as school punishment, are a form of yoga. This realisation led him to explore how sit-ups could enhance both mental and physical health.
“Sit-ups are often viewed as punishment, but they’re much more than that,” Jeevan tells TNIE. “If practiced regularly, they offer tremendous health benefits. This isn’t about discipline it’s about protection (‘Raksh’). They help people overcome both mental and physical ailments.”
The 68-year-old has spent the last several years spreading awareness about the benefits of sit-ups through educational, social and spiritual organisations. He has delivered workshops, presented papers at seminars and even showcased his techniques at events like district-level science exhibitions organised by the School Education department. His paper on the link between sit-ups and yoga has been widely accepted, and he has given performances during Yoga Day celebrations at places like the district court and police training centres.
His work has taken him to national and international platforms, including seminars in Assam, Bhutan, Tripura and Meghalaya. Recently, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Jeevan conducted sit-up sessions at local Ganesh mandals and in upscale residential apartments in Nizamabad. In October, he is set to attend a seminar in Haridwar, where he will present a paper on the connection between yoga and artificial intelligence (AI).
Jeevan says, “If everyone practices this regularly, they will reap huge benefits. This is not shiksha, this is raksha. Whoever practices this will overcome both mental and physical disorders. People will only understand its true value through their own experiences.” He further emphasised that this should be practised in schools and medical colleges. “I have limited resources, but even so, I am doing my best to popularise this unique habit,” he concludes.