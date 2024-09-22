Retiree promotes age-old exercise for modern well-being

NIZAMABAD: Driven by his vision for a healthier and more intellectual society, a 68-year-old retired official Ande Jeevan Rao is on a mission to promote good habits rooted in traditional practices. A former District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO), Jeevan has settled in Vinayaknagar, Nizamabad, and is working to revive an age-old exercise sit-ups as a tool for mental and physical wellness.

His fascination with sit-ups began during his time as an education officer, where he developed memory techniques for students that gained popularity in universities and colleges. While researching traditional practices, he discovered that sit-ups, commonly performed during prayers to Lord Ganesha or as school punishment, are a form of yoga. This realisation led him to explore how sit-ups could enhance both mental and physical health.

“Sit-ups are often viewed as punishment, but they’re much more than that,” Jeevan tells TNIE. “If practiced regularly, they offer tremendous health benefits. This isn’t about discipline it’s about protection (‘Raksh’). They help people overcome both mental and physical ailments.”