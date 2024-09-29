Lesson No 1: inclusivity is the norm

CHENNAI: Na vibrant classroom in Chennai, Marakkah, a 31-year-old transwoman teacher, is changing the landscape of education with her unique approach to inclusivity. Named after a traditional grain measuring pot, her identity symbolises a deeper mission: to gauge the hearts of her students and cultivate empathy.

With a passion for the Tamil language and a commitment to social justice, Marakkah embodies resilience and creativity, using her own journey to inspire young minds. Through her innovative teaching methods and advocacy for LGBTQIA+ visibility, she is not only educating but also nurturing a generation that values acceptance and understanding. Teaching Tamil to students from Classes 7 to 12, Marakkah has created a environment where acceptance flourishes.

“From a young age, I tried to act like a man to fit into societal norms and avoid ridicule. However, it wasn’t entirely possible, and I faced harassment. After Class 10, I had to leave home due to issues with my father. Completing my education while living with my grandmother was challenging, but it also paved the way for my transformation,” she reflected.

After Class 12, Marakkah enrolled in BSc Zoology at Madras Christian College for her undergraduation, where her love for the Tamil language blossomed. “The only Class I looked forward to was Tamil. It made me feel free and I wanted to study the language more,” she recalls, leading her to pursue a BA in Tamil and eventually write poetry. She has also written two books. Despite her passion, Marakkah faced significant challenges in her early career.

While working as an assistant for special children at a private institution, she was dismissed for being effeminate. This rejection encouraged her to accept herself. “My job was the main reason I was holding on to being a man. When I lost it, I began to understand myself and embraced the change,” she said.