Little gandhis

HAVERI : Tucked away in Hosaritti, a small village in Haveri, is a school founded by well-known freedom fighter Gudleppa Hallikeri. Besides imparting regular education, the school also teaches students how to farm, take care of cattle and indulge in horticulture and sericulture activities.

Hallikeri set up the institution, Gandhi Grameen Gurukul School, in 1973 when he turned 50, using Rs 1.5 lakh he had collected from the people of Haveri. A trust was formed under his leadership and 32-acre land, on which the school sits, was bought for Rs 16,000.

The school, which has 250 pupils from fifth to tenth grade, selects students from poor, agricultural families from different villages of North Karnataka. The school shapes these rural children, even while training them in computers and educating them in Gandhian principles and other modern skills. While the state government funds their food and residence, the trust covers the remaining cost.

Recently, the state government announced that the school will receive the Gandhi Seva award, along with Gandhian professor JB Shivaraju from Tumakuru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hand over the awards in Bengaluru on October 2, on Gandhi Jayanthi Day.

VU Chakki, senior trustee of the school, expressed pride over the recognition and said it will coincide with the opening of a museum dedicated to the life of Gudleppa Hallikeri. “Around 300 photographs of him, showcasing his early life, freedom struggle and his work will be presented at the museum. We are naming the museum ‘Darshana Pradarshana’ and those visiting the school can have a glimpse of Hallikeri’s life. These photographs have been sourced from various libraries and personal collections,” he said.

The school has now requested the government to increase funding, similar to the support provided to Morarji Desai Residential Schools. The school, at present, only has four appointed teachers out of 29 sanctioned positions, while the rest are private teachers who are paid by the trust.

“Hallikeri was closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi when he was working at Sabarmati Ashram. It was Gandhi who told him to return to Haveri and start a similar ashram. Hallikeri promoted the use of khadi products among people, encouraging them to make their own clothes. Hallikeri was awarded by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and others after Independence,” he recalled.