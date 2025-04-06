Chirala’s badminton prodigy dreams big

GUNTUR: At just 18, Sk Numair has emerged as a dominant force in Indian badminton, claiming the State Championship and setting his sights on international success. Numair’s journey is one of hard work, perseverance, and a relentless passion for badminton.
Born on July 27, 2006, to renowned sportsman and coach Humayun Kabeer, Numair was introduced to the sport early. His father’s influence, coupled with his own determination, has shaped him into one of the top badminton players in India.
Currently pursuing his BBA at SRM AP University, Numair trains at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati under the guidance of eminent coaches Sankar Annamalai, Park Tae Sang, Sachin Rana, Anand Tiwari, and Vara Prasad.
Numair’s recent triumph came at the State Badminton Junior Championship in Srikakulam, where he clinched the singles title. This victory secured him a place in the South Zone Badminton Championship in Rajahmundry, marking yet another step towards his goal of breaking into the senior international circuit.
In August 2024, Numair’s talents shone at the World Junior Badminton Championship in China, where he impressed with his exceptional performance, reaching the quarterfinals in the team championship and excelling in individual events.
His competitive spirit and skill in international tournaments, including winning a bronze medal in men’s singles at the Kotak India Junior International Series in 2023 and reaching the quarterfinals in men’s doubles at the Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix in 2024, have solidified his reputation as a future badminton star.
Numair’s father, who now works as a corporate supervisor, believes that while the support for sports has grown in recent years, there’s still a long way to go.
His love for badminton inspired Numair to follow in his footsteps, aiming for greatness.
Training tirelessly for his next competition, Numair’s ultimate goal is to represent India at the Olympics, bring home a medal, and make his father proud.
Currently ranked 852 in BWF senior singles and 73 in the Badminton Association of India (BAI) rankings, Numair aspires to join the world’s elite players. With his talent, focus, and relentless drive, Chirala’s very own badminton star is on track to achieve greatness and inspire future generations of athletes.