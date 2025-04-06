Chirala’s badminton prodigy dreams big

GUNTUR: At just 18, Sk Numair has emerged as a dominant force in Indian badminton, claiming the State Championship and setting his sights on international success. Numair’s journey is one of hard work, perseverance, and a relentless passion for badminton.

Born on July 27, 2006, to renowned sportsman and coach Humayun Kabeer, Numair was introduced to the sport early. His father’s influence, coupled with his own determination, has shaped him into one of the top badminton players in India.

Currently pursuing his BBA at SRM AP University, Numair trains at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati under the guidance of eminent coaches Sankar Annamalai, Park Tae Sang, Sachin Rana, Anand Tiwari, and Vara Prasad.

Numair’s recent triumph came at the State Badminton Junior Championship in Srikakulam, where he clinched the singles title. This victory secured him a place in the South Zone Badminton Championship in Rajahmundry, marking yet another step towards his goal of breaking into the senior international circuit.

In August 2024, Numair’s talents shone at the World Junior Badminton Championship in China, where he impressed with his exceptional performance, reaching the quarterfinals in the team championship and excelling in individual events.