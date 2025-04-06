Singer builds value-based learning network in Andhra's Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Singer SK Lenin Babu has launched Values School in Anantapur district to promote value-based education and social responsibility alongside academics. The initiative aims to shape students into responsible citizens through moral learning, environmental awareness, and community engagement.

The Samaja Kranti Charitable Trust, founded in 2022, runs the project voluntarily with a focus on education, self-employment, and environmental conservation. The programme started with six centres and has grown to 23 centres across 22 villages in Kalyandurg and Kundurpi mandals.

Values School, launched on May 11, 2023, conducts daily sessions from 5 to 8 pm, beginning with indoor games followed by moral songs, storytelling, and discussion on social topics. Students also finish school homework and end the day with yoga and meditation. Each student narrates a story on different days, encouraging public speaking and creativity.

On weekends and second Saturdays, the school holds “No Bag” sessions focused on nature walks, farming activities, and awareness about agriculture. The Centres function from government schools, temple courtyards, or teachers’ homes. Each has a mini library for students to read and relax.

Donors fund the initiative, paying each teacher an honorarium of Rs ,500 per month. Contributors include the Council for Green Revolution, and other charitable organisations. The operational cost per centre is Rs 1,500 per month.