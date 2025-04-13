Young lifter from Andhra pushes limits, wins medals

KADAPA: At just 23, powerlifter Done Murali Krishna has already proven that sheer determination and hard work can transform dreams into record-breaking reality. With 40 medals to his name—including 18 gold—Murali stands as a symbol of grit, passion, and national pride.

BPEd second-year student at Narayanamma College of Physical Education, Badvel in Murali continues to dominate both national and international arenas. His latest triumph was a gold medal at the All India Inter-University Championship in Kashmir, where he lifted 640 kg in the 59 kg category.

Powerlifting, for Murali, is a call shaped by relentless dedication and the unwavering support of his family. Hailing from Machilipatnam and now based in Vizag, Murali draws strength from his father, Radhakrishna, a Gramin Dak Sevak in the postal department, who has taken loans totalling nearly `7 lakh to support his son’s powerlifting ambitions.

“My father is my biggest supporter. He went into debt just so I could compete at national and international levels,” says Murali. His journey began during his student days at IIIT Idupulapaya, where he pursued an integrated B.Tech programme between 2016 and 2022. Inspired by Physics Professor and sports coach Balagovind Tiwari, he took powerlifting seriously in 2018. What began as curiosity soon became a career that now commands global recognition.