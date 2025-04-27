Andhra duo tops world junior badminton rankings

GUNTUR / KADAPA: Arigela Bhargav Ram and Gobburu Viswa Tej, both aged 17, have catapulted Indian badminton into the global spotlight by securing the No. 1 spot in the BWF Junior Boys Doubles rankings.
Bhargav hales from Guntur and Viswa Tej belongs to Railway Koduru in the erstwhile YSR Kadapa district. The duo has emerged as a dominant force in international junior badminton.
Bhargav’s journey started in Guntur, where his father, Rama Koteswara Rao, a professional photographer, noticed his sporting potential and encouraged him to pursue badminton seriously. Initially paired with another player in the Under-13 category, Bhargav found lasting synergy in 2018 with Viswa Tej during the National Championship, where they reached the finals. Since then, the pair has remained dominant, their on-court chemistry driving their meteoric rise.
Currently pursuing his Intermediate second year, Bhargav trains at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati under coaches Ivan Sozonov, Sanyam Shukla, and Sourabh Sharma. He has won 13 national and five international medals, including double gold in men’s and mixed doubles at the India Junior International Grand Prix 2024and the Yonex Sunrise International Junior Grand Prix 2023 inPune.
Bhargav has also represented India in top-tier events like the BWF World Junior Championships in China and the Asia Junior Championship in Indonesia. He now ranks No. 1 in junior boys doubles and fifth in mixed doubles globally.
Viswa Tej, born on August 27, 2007, drew inspiration from his father, Gobburu Narendra, a former state-level player. He began his training under the guidance of international umpire S Jilani Basha and coaches Govardhan Reddy and Sudhakar Reddy. During 2021 - 2023, he trained at the SAI Regional Badminton Academy in Bhubaneswar before joining Bhargav in Guwahati. His tally includes 17 national and three international medals, notably silver at the 2025 Yonex Estonian International and gold at the 2024 U-19 India Junior Grand Prix.
With their shared vision, relentless dedication, seamless coordination, Bhargav and Viswa Tej have set a new benchmark for Indian junior badminton. Their ambition now is to transition into the senior circuit and represent India at the Olympic Games, aiming not only for medals but to inspire new generation of shuttlers across the country.