Techie pens a ‘service story’, gives wings to many a dream

ARIYALUR: In the sterile corridors of a government hospital, a quiet scene caught R Balaji‘s eyes as he waited anxiously during his wife’s pregnancy — a mother silently leaving the hospital with her newborn daughter unnoticed and unsupported. That moment lingered. It planted the seed for something bigger in Balaji’s life. In 2023, the seed blossomed in the form of ‘Kalpana Chawla Girl Child Welfare Scheme’ with an aim to change how society welcomes its daughters.

Today, the birth of every girl is met with joy at the Thirumanur Primary Health Centre with gift hampers, tiny clothes, and fresh fruits. As many as 50 newborn girls have left the hospital premises cradled not just in arms, but in celebration.

Hailing from Palayapadi in Ariyalur, Balaji currently works as a software engineer. From a young age, he was deeply inspired by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. When this 34-year-old came to know about Kalam’s demise on July 27, 2015, he felt a personal calling to carry forward the noble soul’s legacy. On July 28, 2015, he founded an NGO, ‘Anbudan Agni Siragugal’ inspired by Kalam’s book ‘Agni Siragugal’. He decided to continue the path of service that Kalam had left behind. The very next year, Balaji and his team noticed malnourished and underprivileged children in Thirumanur Inclusive Education Centre for Disabled and began providing them milk and nutritional support. Initially, public awareness was low, but over time, many people began donating on birthdays and anniversaries to support these children.

Balaji’s first initiative was the ‘Nammalvar Tree Plantation Project’ in 2015, named after organic farming pioneer Nammalvar, which focused on planting native trees. So far, he has planted over 2.5 lakh palm seeds and 3,000 native trees in public places like temples and schools throughout the district. He also collaborates with environmental enthusiasts to preserve native species and raises awareness through tree exhibitions. He distributes palm seeds for free to other districts through local transport or couriers.

Speaking to TNIE, Balaji said, “Even though we faced challenges in collecting palm seeds from roadside trees, sometimes risking our lives, we remained undeterred. We plant these seeds not just for ourselves but for future generations.”