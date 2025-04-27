Techie pens a ‘service story’, gives wings to many a dream

ARIYALUR: In the sterile corridors of a government hospital, a quiet scene caught R Balaji‘s eyes as he waited anxiously during his wife’s pregnancy — a mother silently leaving the hospital with her newborn daughter unnoticed and unsupported. That moment lingered. It planted the seed for something bigger in Balaji’s life. In 2023, the seed blossomed in the form of ‘Kalpana Chawla Girl Child Welfare Scheme’ with an aim to change how society welcomes its daughters.
Today, the birth of every girl is met with joy at the Thirumanur Primary Health Centre with gift hampers, tiny clothes, and fresh fruits. As many as 50 newborn girls have left the hospital premises cradled not just in arms, but in celebration.
Hailing from Palayapadi in Ariyalur, Balaji currently works as a software engineer. From a young age, he was deeply inspired by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. When this 34-year-old came to know about Kalam’s demise on July 27, 2015, he felt a personal calling to carry forward the noble soul’s legacy. On July 28, 2015, he founded an NGO, ‘Anbudan Agni Siragugal’ inspired by Kalam’s book ‘Agni Siragugal’. He decided to continue the path of service that Kalam had left behind. The very next year, Balaji and his team noticed malnourished and underprivileged children in Thirumanur Inclusive Education Centre for Disabled and began providing them milk and nutritional support. Initially, public awareness was low, but over time, many people began donating on birthdays and anniversaries to support these children.
Balaji’s first initiative was the ‘Nammalvar Tree Plantation Project’ in 2015, named after organic farming pioneer Nammalvar, which focused on planting native trees. So far, he has planted over 2.5 lakh palm seeds and 3,000 native trees in public places like temples and schools throughout the district. He also collaborates with environmental enthusiasts to preserve native species and raises awareness through tree exhibitions. He distributes palm seeds for free to other districts through local transport or couriers.
Speaking to TNIE, Balaji said, “Even though we faced challenges in collecting palm seeds from roadside trees, sometimes risking our lives, we remained undeterred. We plant these seeds not just for ourselves but for future generations.”
In 2018, Balaji launched a blood donation campaign to honour Major Mariappan Saravanan, the first officer from Tamil Nadu martyred in the Kargil War. What began as a tribute has now become a vital lifeline—over 300 units of blood have been donated, primarily to pregnant women and accident victims. But for Balaji, the donations were never just numbers. Every single donor is told the story of Major Saravanan. “I want young people to remember the real heroes, not just the ones on the silver screen,” he says.
In 2020, his mission of service expanded to education. Under the ‘Priyanka Gandhi Free Tuition Programme’, Balaji began offering free evening classes to 25 underprivileged students, particularly in mathematics. By appointing dedicated teachers and ensuring that students receive nutritious food, Balaji has created a space where learning thrives and attendance remains strong.
Among his many future plans, Balaji speaks with heartfelt pride about one in particular. “We also plan to install a statue of Major Saravanan at the Ariyalur district collectorate to honour his sacrifice. We will turn the 400-acre Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary into a green, fruit-bearing zone that supports both nature and people,” he pledges.
Balaji still recounts people of Ariyalur calling him ‘Panaimaram (Palm Tree) Balaji’ as the greatest reward he could ever ask for. “My team is not made up of employees, but it is a family of 60 dedicated volunteers who come together on weekends and holidays to serve with joy. I am deeply thankful to my father and wife for their support,” he says.
A team member, K Kaverinathan from Manjamedu said, “When I first joined Balaji’s team, I saw the passion he had for making a real difference. We work here as a family. Our next dream is to transform Ariyalur into a model district where environmental sustainability and social responsibility work together. Our future plan for Ariyalur is that every village plants 100 palm, banyan, fig, and peepal trees. We want to encourage our youth to reduce their mobile usage and develop a love for reading through library initiatives. We will expand evening tuition classes to 100 centres so that every child has access to education.”
