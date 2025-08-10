ZP school teacher in Jonnavalasa uses art to raise social awareness

VIZIANAGARAM: Rejeti Karunakara Rao, a drawing teacher on a contractual basis at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Jonnavalasa under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, is going the extra mile to connect students with their school through his attractive paintings. His artwork, featuring realistic, abstract, and modern styles, depicts the rich narratives, traditions, and aesthetics of tribal culture and rural life.
Rao’s paintings have not only preserved cultural heritage but also beautified the school, saving government funds. Born into a family with an artistic legacy, Rao inherited his palette and brushes from his father, Surayya, an amateur artist. With a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from JNTU, Hyderabad, Rao joined as a drawing teacher in 2004 and has since become a contemporary artist known for his diverse perspectives.
Rao’s artwork often features daily life in tribal and rural areas, with earthy tones capturing the essence of tribal life, animals, and folklore. He has organised solo and group exhibitions across the state, receiving several state-level awards, including the Icon Award and Rashtra Kalanidhi Award.
His murals address social issues, and his artwork depicts science, history, mathematics, water conservation, and Swachh Bharat. He has decorated several schools, including Jonnavalasa, Narsipuram, VT Agraharam, and Kondakarakam, with his paintings and murals.
Speaking to TNIE, Rao said, “I believe that a picture is an effective medium to raise awareness. I would like to sketch more paintings on tribal culture and rural life to impart knowledge to younger generations. Therefore, I started decorating the school with my paintings. Although we have Artificial Intelligence and other software to sketch paintings, I always believe that a human hand with a brush is enough to create magic with paintings.” “I hope every school has a permanent drawing teacher to impart creative knowledge among students. Nowadays, students also have a lot of talent in painting and other creative works. The only thing they need is guidance and techniques in drawing at a young age,” Rao added.