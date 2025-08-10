ZP school teacher in Jonnavalasa uses art to raise social awareness

VIZIANAGARAM: Rejeti Karunakara Rao, a drawing teacher on a contractual basis at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Jonnavalasa under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, is going the extra mile to connect students with their school through his attractive paintings. His artwork, featuring realistic, abstract, and modern styles, depicts the rich narratives, traditions, and aesthetics of tribal culture and rural life.

Rao’s paintings have not only preserved cultural heritage but also beautified the school, saving government funds. Born into a family with an artistic legacy, Rao inherited his palette and brushes from his father, Surayya, an amateur artist. With a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from JNTU, Hyderabad, Rao joined as a drawing teacher in 2004 and has since become a contemporary artist known for his diverse perspectives.

Rao’s artwork often features daily life in tribal and rural areas, with earthy tones capturing the essence of tribal life, animals, and folklore. He has organised solo and group exhibitions across the state, receiving several state-level awards, including the Icon Award and Rashtra Kalanidhi Award.